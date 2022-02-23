Family speaks: Riky Rick’s nurturing of young talent ‘will forever be remembered’

Kaunda Selisho

A family man who nurtured and developed young musical talent – that is what rapper Riky Rick’s family believe he will be remembered for.



The Makhado family confirmed the artist’s passing with “profound sadness” on Wednesday afternoon, after rumours of the ‘Sidlukotini’ hitmaker’s death spread faster than the speed of light on social media.



His cause of death remains unknown at this stage, however, sources close to the family have stated that Riky is believed to have taken his own life.

“Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23 February) in Johannesburg. Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry,” read part of a statement issued by Melanie Ramjee of Tutone Communications.



Rikhado Makhado was a South African rapper, songwriter, singer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer.

According to the statement, his love for family, friends and community is well known.

“Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered.”



He is the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records as well as the founder of the annual Cotton Fest which is set to take place over two days next month.

PEOPLE NEVER CARE TILL ITS R.I.P ???????? pic.twitter.com/kxOnvnSeaO— MALUME.VINNY (@UncleVinny__) February 23, 2022

He was also a member of the Boyz N Bucks collective alongside members such as Mkay Frash, OkMalumKoolKat, Stilo Magolide, Dokta Spizee, Bhubesii, uSanele, Scoop Makhathini. Many of whom went on to solo careers in the fashion and entertainment industry.

The 34-year-old rapper leaves behind his wife and manager, Bianca, two children, his mother, and five siblings.

“The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving. The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and they ask that you please keep them in your prayers.”

The family also expressed their gratitude for the countless messages of love and support received on Wednesday morning, adding that “these are felt deeply.”

Details of Riky Rick’s funeral and memorial will be confirmed at a later stage.