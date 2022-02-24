Singer Bok van Blerk impresses fishing fanatics with impressive catch

One could easily classify Bok van Blerk as a bushveld hunter, but who knew that the De la Rey singer and actor was keen on deep-sea angling, let alone deep-sea angling competitions?
Bok recently took to social media with a couple of impressive deep-sea fishing photos, saying: “I feel human again.”
He went on to explain that it has been too long since he had been in the water with a fish line, which is why the annual Struisbaai Marlin Competition came just at the right time for him.
In a second post, he wrote: “The Tunas have finally arrived in the Cape and it makes me very excited.”
He pulled out a colossal Tuna at Harbour Island, Gordon’s Bay a couple of days ago, saying it’s not his biggest one yet, but it was definitely the fish that put up the biggest fight.
“Today, I am tending to my wounds, because yesterday this fish revved me properly,” he wrote.
He later posted a photo of him sitting on the edge of the boat – fishing rod in hand – saying that he was exhausted after the fight with the humongous fish, but that he was content.
READ: Bok van Blerk’s dad dies – “Nag, ou grote”
Fishing is something that Bok van Blerk and his father often enjoyed together.
In a recent Instagram post, he shared a memorable photo of the very first time he caught a deep-sea fish with his dad in Sedgefield. With that, he also shared a photo of the very last fish his dad caught from Bok’s boat on a fishing trip in Mozambique.
The singer treated his wife, Hanna Grobler to a pre-Valentine’s getaway at Delaire Graff as his fishing trip took place over Valentine’s Day.
From fancy robes to fishing rods, he certainly had a good time in the Cape and the impressive Tuna he caught definitely served as an ode to his dad.