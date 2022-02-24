Singer Bok van Blerk impresses fishing fanatics with impressive catch

Renate Engelbrecht

One could easily classify Bok van Blerk as a bushveld hunter, but who knew that the De la Rey singer and actor was keen on deep-sea angling, let alone deep-sea angling competitions?

Bok recently took to social media with a couple of impressive deep-sea fishing photos, saying: “I feel human again.”



He went on to explain that it has been too long since he had been in the water with a fish line, which is why the annual Struisbaai Marlin Competition came just at the right time for him.

In a second post, he wrote: “The Tunas have finally arrived in the Cape and it makes me very excited.”

He pulled out a colossal Tuna at Harbour Island, Gordon’s Bay a couple of days ago, saying it’s not his biggest one yet, but it was definitely the fish that put up the biggest fight.

“Today, I am tending to my wounds, because yesterday this fish revved me properly,” he wrote.

He later posted a photo of him sitting on the edge of the boat – fishing rod in hand – saying that he was exhausted after the fight with the humongous fish, but that he was content.

Fishing is something that Bok van Blerk and his father often enjoyed together.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a memorable photo of the very first time he caught a deep-sea fish with his dad in Sedgefield. With that, he also shared a photo of the very last fish his dad caught from Bok’s boat on a fishing trip in Mozambique.

The singer treated his wife, Hanna Grobler to a pre-Valentine’s getaway at Delaire Graff as his fishing trip took place over Valentine’s Day.

From fancy robes to fishing rods, he certainly had a good time in the Cape and the impressive Tuna he caught definitely served as an ode to his dad.