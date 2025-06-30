Mbalula dares DA to ‘pack its bags’ and leave the GNU [VIDEO]

Mbalula said the DA cannot hold government to ransom.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dared the DA to “pack its bags” and leave the government of national unity (GNU), as President Cyril Ramaphosa remains resolute in not reneging on his decision to fire Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield was axed after he made an unsanctioned trip to the United States.

Mbalula made the remarks at the OR Tambo regional elective conference in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

DA ultimatums

He was responding to the DA’s latest threats of withdrawing from the National Dialogue and resolving to vote against departmental budgets for what it termed “corrupt ANC ministers.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the move on Saturday, warning that leaving the GNU would create a “coalition of chaos”, signalling the party’s growing frustration with Ramaphosa’s leadership.

‘Bad behaviour’

However, Mbalula said if the DA exits the GNU, they would encounter other parties willing to join the GNU.

“The president is dealing with bad behaviour in his Cabinet. John Steenhuisen called that press briefing, thinking we would reconsider, but the president is not going to change his mind. That guy [Whitfield] must pack his bags and go because he was exceptionally disrespectful.

“Now he [Steenhuisen] is saying they won’t participate in the National Dialogue, the dialogue doesn’t depend on the DA, it belongs to South Africans,” Mbalula said.

WATCH: Fikile Mbalula speaking about the DA’s threats

If they propose a motion of no confidence on the President then it will mean they are out of the GNU.

‘Pack their bags’

Mbalula said the DA was free to leave the GNU if it wanted, adding that the party’s behaviour was precisely why the ANC opted for a GNU and not a grand coalition.

“They can pack their bags if that is what they want. The door is wide open, and as they leave, they will bump into other parties waiting to join the GNU.

“The government would have long collapsed, but now, even if the DA leaves, the government won’t collapse because other parties are knocking on the door,” Mbalula said.

Motion of no confidence

Mbalula said that if the DA proposes a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, then it will mean they are out of the GNU.

“We are behind the president, and at the same time, we are not moved by any threat, including ultimatums. Government is not run by ultimatums. If you respect each other, you must learn to speak properly through us, not through ultimatums.

“You can’t give an ultimatum to a person whom you serve in his executive, they have a choice if they think that this government of national unity doesn’t serve them well. They have a choice to leave. So they have a choice to stay, and we also have a choice to work with everyone for the interest of the people of South Africa,” Mbalula said.

Holding government to ransom

Mbalula said the DA cannot hold the government to ransom.

“It is not good for the economy that the DA want to hold the government to ransom. At times, when there is a difference, they threaten to walk away; it’s blackmail. You can’t run a relationship on the basis of blackmail, and you need to respect your partner,” Mbalula said.

“Here we are not being respected. Every time there is a point of difference, they threaten to go. There will be differences in this government of national unity, because we did not come here as like-minded political parties. Those things that unite us outweigh those that divide us.

“So it cannot be that once we differ on a single issue, including the removal of a deputy minister of an opposition in the GNU, then that party threatens to walk away and threatens with a motion of no confidence. Government is not run in that way,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula has urged members of the GNU to set aside their political differences and stand together as one united front.

