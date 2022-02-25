WATCH: Cassper Nyovest’s ‘homophobic’ Riky Rick tribute just ‘misunderstood’

There is a lot of sensitivity that comes with posting certain comments on Twitter, particularly regarding topics such as mental health, race, and sexuality. However, Cassper Nyovest didn’t think his tribute to the late Riky Rick’s (real name Rikhado Makhado) would cause such a stir.
It was widely reported this week that Riky Rick took his own life and fellow artists have dedicated their social media platforms to pay tribute to him.
Cassper Nyovest was one of them, and on Friday he tweeted: “As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky creeped up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask ‘Which one is this one now’ lol… But when I heard his voice I chilled.”
Some people said Cassper’s comment come off as homophobic, criticising the tone of the message, and it was distasteful.
Mohale Motaung also weighed in and in now-deleted tweets, he called Cassper’s caption very homophobic and should remove it from his Twitter account. He received backlash for this, however, Mohale dug in heels and tweeted: “homophobes are having a field day in my mentions. Sowi, I’m not deleting. Yall be safe though.
But Mohale did eventually delete his tweet.
Watch Kay Selisho round up the best entertainment stories this week:
Cassper was unfazed with the debate about his caption and responded by saying he doesn’t care nor will he try to affect him.
Riky Ricks send-off details
Riky Rick’s family have confirmed his memorial and funeral dates.
In the statement sent on the behalf of the Makhado family, the late rapper’s funeral will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March from 10am.
“The family have planned an intimate gathering for his send-off. The service will be live-streamed,” the statement read.
A special tribute will take place on 4 March attended by close friends, family and selected media. The tribute will also be live-streamed from 10 am.
“The Makhado family are deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days,” Makhado’s concluded.