WATCH: Cassper Nyovest’s ‘homophobic’ Riky Rick tribute just ‘misunderstood’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There is a lot of sensitivity that comes with posting certain comments on Twitter, particularly regarding topics such as mental health, race, and sexuality. However, Cassper Nyovest didn’t think his tribute to the late Riky Rick’s (real name Rikhado Makhado) would cause such a stir.

It was widely reported this week that Riky Rick took his own life and fellow artists have dedicated their social media platforms to pay tribute to him.

Cassper Nyovest was one of them, and on Friday he tweeted: “As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky creeped up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask ‘Which one is this one now’ lol… But when I heard his voice I chilled.”

Some people said Cassper’s comment come off as homophobic, criticising the tone of the message, and it was distasteful.

Mohale Motaung also weighed in and in now-deleted tweets, he called Cassper’s caption very homophobic and should remove it from his Twitter account. He received backlash for this, however, Mohale dug in heels and tweeted: “homophobes are having a field day in my mentions. Sowi, I’m not deleting. Yall be safe though.

But Mohale did eventually delete his tweet.

Most distasteful caption ever— Amke Ngcobo (@amukelani_02) February 25, 2022

Tones of homophobia in the first statement you put out about a 'friends' sudden death. Hai, he could've done better than this.— el sgqemeza (@u_gunman) February 25, 2022

Casper really struggles with expressing himself. He really wanted to say that Ricky was one of the few people he felt comfortable with within close vicinity or range. That’s the type of aura and warmth Ricky had but ke ????— Neoentle Zwane (@miss_neoentle) February 25, 2022

Leave Cassper Nyovest alone and deal with your own people…Straight men can't express their feelings but queer community can say whatever. Tsek pic.twitter.com/XzPkG3PT7I— Chizama (@CozminoNtsomi) February 25, 2022

Cassper was unfazed with the debate about his caption and responded by saying he doesn’t care nor will he try to affect him.

Yall wasting your time with me. I've long gotten over this hill. Bash away!!! I simply don't give a fuck!!! The same way yall don't give a fuck about me or my pain, I don't give a fuck!!! Marete a lona kaofela!!!! God knows my heart, I am free!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 25, 2022

Riky Ricks send-off details

Riky Rick’s family have confirmed his memorial and funeral dates.

In the statement sent on the behalf of the Makhado family, the late rapper’s funeral will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March from 10am.

“The family have planned an intimate gathering for his send-off. The service will be live-streamed,” the statement read.

A special tribute will take place on 4 March attended by close friends, family and selected media. The tribute will also be live-streamed from 10 am.

“The Makhado family are deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days,” Makhado’s concluded.

