Karlien pulls a Marilyn Monroe in sassy, sexy shoot

Not everyone can pull off a lacy dress paired with black boots. Yet, Karlien van Jaarsveld did it and would have done Marilyn Monroe proud.

In a black and white video which the Afrikaans celebrity singer shared on TikTok, she is seen posing for the camera in a recent photoshoot that promises pictures showcasing a strong, feisty woman with grit – just like the American actress and singer, Monroe.

For the shoot, Karlien wore a long, flowy polka dot dress from Lizan Zondagh Couture, with contrasting bodice-like lines and high slits. She coupled the dress with pointy black boots and glitzy earrings and appeared to enjoy the freeing feeling that the dress brought, twirling and swirling with it like no one (or everyone?) was watching.

She wore a shorter, bridal-inspired cut-out dress too, blowing kisses to and winking at the camera while visibly feeling sassy and sexy. The short, A-line dress with its lacy detail and puff shoulders was coupled with rugged black boots, which brought out a bit of rebel. Oversized pearl earrings and her wavy, blonde long bob rounded off the look, balancing rebel and royalty perfectly.

The backdrops from the De Harte Venue and styling by The Love Knot added to the shoot’s overall Marilyn Monroe vibe, with the unique combination of rugged brick walls and feminine flowers.

Said Lizan Zondagh: “Our own Marilyn for a day. Thank you, Karlien van Jaarsveld, it was a lot of fun!”

Photographer Renske de Klerk also added the video to her Instagram feed, saying: “Oh, what a morning! Oh, Karlien van Jaarsveld you are just absolutely insane! Thank you [for being] our Marilyn Monroe for the day!”

Karlien visited Potchefstroom for a private party over the past weekend and by the looks of things, the mood in the entertainment industry is starting to pick up after the long, gruelling effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.