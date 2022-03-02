Zodwa Wabantu’s advice for praying and ‘pahlaring’ more effectively

Citizen Reporter

Ever since undergoing the official process to become a healer, entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has become more giving with all the sage advice she suddenly has to offer.

Her most recent piece of advice has to do with praying and pahlaring more effectively.



Pahlaring – or ukupahla in isiZulu – refers to the process of communicating with one’s ancestors. It is often compared to praying.

Long thought to be a practice reserved solely for healers, sangomas and other spiritually gifted people, ukupahla is something that most healers advocate for the average person to do.

In addition to asking for things that one may need during the process of ukupahla, people are also encouraged to thank their spirit guides and ancestors for the goodwill in their lives.

Many spiritually gifted leaders have noted how people do not pray or pahla effectively and Zodwa Wabantu took to her Instagram to echo their advice.

“Hi guys, remember when you pray to God or upahla, and you are asking for money or asking for work, you do not dictate to God or the ancestors. When you pahla, and you ask for money, you take all the money that comes your way.”

She then advised people not to look down on material things and blessings in large quantities because that is how their dreams will pass them by.

Watch Zodwa Wabantu’s spiritual advice:

This advice comes after she told people to be more discerning about how much and which parts of their soul, their life and energy they share with others.

“Know who you are when you are alone because all these people they come to take from you. Don’t tell me about money and material. People want to live, they want energy. They want to take your gift, leaving you empty and naked.”

“Don’t be available to all these places, protect your soul,” concluded Zodwa.



Compiled by Kaunda Selisho