‘Be kind’ tweets are a farce – Cassper Nyovest

Lerato Maimela

Many artists in the South African music and entertainment industry have taken a knock from the untimely passing of the late rapper and fashion icon Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado.

Taking to social media, Cassper Nyovest expressed how everyone’s sentiments on being kinder to one another and being mindful of mental health issues were short-lived as cyberbullying is still happening on social media a week after Makhado’s passing.

Everything here is for clout. Even the "Be Kind" tweets are for likes and Rts. They post them when something happens cause that's what is trending. Abo "Be Kind" nabo "Depression is real guys" Mxm! Nothing is gonna change. The youth is doomed cause we have no leaders. Just vibes!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 2, 2022

“Everything here is for clout. Even the “Be Kind” tweets are for likes and Rts [retweets]. They post them when something happens, cause that’s what is trending.

“Abo ‘be kind’ nabo ‘depression is real guys’ Mxm! Nothing is gonna change. The youth is doomed cause we have no leaders. Just vibes,” said Cassper.

Cassper and Makhado were close friends a couple of years ago but got into an argument which created a drift in their relationship and led to them not talking for several years.

During an interview on YFM’s The Banques and Venom Show, Cassper revealed that even though he and Riky were not in a good place, he still had a lot of love for him and was grateful to have had a relationship with him.

Cassper also shared that Riky was very extreme, and when he did something that was good, it was extremely good, but when he did something bad it was also extremely bad.

The Gusheshe hitmaker elaborated by sharing a moment when Riky once slapped an artist at an event for badmouthing him in his absence while they were still on good terms.

“I can’t even slap n*ggas for my goddam self… He slapped this guy and the story never came out, it just stayed between us.

“I searched on Twitter no one knows about this sh*t and that’s one of the dope things Riky [has] ever done for me. He’s a f*cking dope guy,” said Cassper.