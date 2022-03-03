Nasty C urges fans to delete social media for their mental health

Kaunda Selisho

The topic of mental health continues to remain top of mind in the days following Riky Rick’s passing, and the latest person to weigh in on the conversation is South African rap superstar Nasty C.



For years, people have complained about the micro-blogging platform Twitter on the platform itself, calling it toxic due to the nasty nature of some of the messages posted by users.



Like most other platforms, Twitter also gives rise to bullying and other social phenomena that, in turn, impact the mental health of Twitter’s users – famous or otherwise.

Nasty C is tired of seeing these complaints, and he is among the many who do not want to see another life lost due to this so he shared some advice.



“Don’t spend all day on Twitter complaining about people on Twitter. Just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love/ kindness/ support/ understanding/ solution, you won’t find it here,” mused the rapper.

“We’re giving this app way too much power and control over our real lives. I promise you if we all just left, it would be a huuuge step in the right direction. It’s just another version of hell.. that’s in your phone.”

Nasty C went on to declare Twitter the place to be “if you wanna be picked apart, judged, hated, dragged, mislead etc..”



“If you love yourself or want to start loving yourself, leave. It really is that simple. Have a good one,” he concluded.

Nasty’s comments come in the wake of similar observations by fellow rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest.



“I left Twitter nearly a year ago and it basically saved my life,” commented AKA in response to Nasty C’s Instagram post.



“One of the darkest streets on the internet, disguised as a safehouse for opinion,” observed OkMalumKoolkat.

“Got a new phone about a month ago, never downloaded it again & I’m not going back. I would HIGHLY recommend this. Thanks for sharing brother,” added Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.

“Best thing I ever for my sanity was leave that app for good,” said radio host Loot Love.



Other celebrities have long made the same point that these rappers have made, openly stating their disdain for how people conduct themselves on Twitter.



Veteran South African actor Patrick Shai is among the many who found out just how bad Twitter can get prior to him taking his own life.