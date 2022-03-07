King Monada’s house warming party for 2 wives, 3,000 guests

Alex Japho Matlala

For the past two years, musician King Monada has been struggling to complete the mansion he had built for his two wives, due to financial constraints brought about by the Covid pandemic.

Through hard work, commitment and the unconditional love and support from his family, the music icon – born Khutso Steven Kgatla, the fourth child of Thandi Matlala and Elvis Kgatla – managed to complete the six-bedroom double-storey house in the dusty village of Mokgoloboto, a stone’s throw away from the tropical paradise of Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Monada – which loosely means “chicken feet,” in Khelobedu language – was the happiest man in Limpopo on Saturday.

Smartly dressed in a black suit, matched with white sneakers and a silver necklace, King Monada told his relatives, friends, neighbours and fans he was over the moon.

He said a house was a lifetime investment and that he was happy he is the proud owner of not just a house but a mansion.

“I drove all sorts of elegant cars in my lifetime. I have travelled the world and visited all [the] nice places in this country and beyond the country’s borders. But what I did not have was a house which my wives and I can call home,” he said.

“This is not just a house, it is a place where dreams are going to be made. A place of love, laughter and happiness. Even if I die today, I will sleep in peace knowing my family is having a permanent roof over their heads,” he added, smiling from ear to ear.

King Monada thanked God, his mother, siblings, fans and his manager Makwela Makwela of Monada Music Production – for the love and support that enabled him to get where he is today.

His friends, Cornet Mamabolo and Clement Maosa of the popular SABC1 drama series, Skeem Saam, were among the 3 000 guests who turned up for the house warming party.

“When you grow up, you wish to drive nice cars and live in a beautiful mansion. You dream of travelling the world and becoming a role model to some,” said Maosa.

“That was the case with the King and everybody else. But little did the King know the dream would one day turn into reality. Today my friend is living in a big mansion that was only a dream when he was growing up.

“Congratulations my friend. May this mansion bring everlasting happiness and tranquillity to you and your family.”

Mamabolo said building a house as big and elegant as that of the King was not a child’s play.

“It takes one’s tolerance, hard work and patience for perseverance to become the mother of success. But I am sure you all know that the King cannot build this house alone. Through the support of his family, parents, siblings and spouses, he managed to build it,” said Mamabolo.

The mansion was built opposite his parents’ house.

When at the top floor, the mansion offers spectacular views of the tropical plantations of the Nkowankowa and Maake citrus farms and the breathtaking views of the Lenyenye and the leafy suburbs of Tzaneen and Tarantaalrand.

The mansion has six bedrooms, a panoramic living room, an open plan kitchen, a cinema, a garage for four cars and multiple patios, among other features.

“I am proud to have a son like him. Children are the pride of their parents,” said his mother.

“When you have a son, well mannered as the King, who is always on the side of the law, who does not only think for himself but for the entire family, you are bound to be happy. I never thought one day we will own a double-storey house in this family…”

