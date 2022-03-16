Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, Nataniël, Marc Lottering – “Things are opening up”

Renate Engelbrecht

Various entertainers, including the likes of Schalk Bezuidenhout, Nataniël and Marc Lottering, have been sharing their excitement on social media as their calendars keep filling up with more and more shows across the country and even abroad.

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout took to Instagram after one of his recent shows in Pretoria, saying: “People, as you can feel, things are opening up and there are a Sh**load of live shows happening in the next two months! There’s more shows in Pretoria and then also Oudtshoorn, Stellies, Cape Town, Joburg and London! Go to my website (link in bio) to come see my mustache in all its glory. And also some comedy.”

Nataniël also took to social media earlier today, saying he will be travelling across the country with his theatre shows, including Prima Donna at the first KKNK in two years, this month too. “Hartswater! Kimberley! De Aar! Heidelberg! And Prima Donna at KKNK! Everything still in this month!” he wrote on Instagram, inviting followers to visit his website and book their tickets.

And, comedian Marc Lottering is on tour with his show, Uncle Marc, which he recently performed live at the Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria just as he returned from Dubai.

“I am now at the stage of my life where complete strangers are calling me uncle! I’d like to chat about this, and some other stuff please.”

READ: Schalk Bezuidenhout gives Kendall Jenner a run for her money with sultry photoshoot

He says: “You know, they say laughter is an aphrodisiac. It will spice up your bedroom, so come and watch the show and after the show you go home and then, yoh, God is good.” On March 3rd, Marc also heard that his show got booked for a limited return season at Pieter Toerien’s MonteCasino Theatre in Johannesburg.

“It sounds far away but don’t say I didn’t tell you,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The tickets are available on Computicket.

One thing is certain, theatergoers are in for some great entertainment in the next couple of months, with artists having been burning to share their creativity with live audiences.