Here’s what a R2m Birkin bag is — and why even Oprah struggled to get one

The Hermès Birkin isn’t just a handbag; it’s a cultural currency, a silent flex, and a mystery wrapped in leather. With million-rand price tags and a waiting list longer than a government tender process, the Birkin has us all asking: are your Instagram favs faking it?

: An orange Hermes Birkin bag in grained leather with structured handles, gold-toned hardware, a signature front lock, and tonal stitching is carried. A black blazer with pearl button cuffs is worn. A gold cuff bracelet and a sculptural gold ring with red enamel detailing.2025 in Paris, France. Picture Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A bag so exclusive it tells you when you’re ready to carry it.

In the world of luxury, few items evoke obsession like the Hermès Birkin bag, a status symbol so steeped in secrecy that it makes buying property look easy.

Forget walking into a store and picking your favourite colour. This isn’t Woolies. It’s Hermès, darling, and the Birkin doesn’t chase you.

You chase it.

Where did it start?

Hermès Paris under construction on the street of Kowloon, Hong Kong. Picture: Gallo/Getty Images

The Hermès Birkin bag was born out of a chance encounter in 1984 between French actress and singer Jane Birkin and then-Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight from Paris to London.

As the story goes, Birkin struggled to fit her belongings into her handbag, prompting a conversation with Dumas about the lack of practical yet stylish bags for women.

Inspired, Dumas designed a spacious, elegant tote tailored to her needs and named it the Birkin in her honour.

What began as a functional fix quickly transformed into one of the most coveted fashion items in the world, combining exceptional craftsmanship, exclusivity, and timeless allure.

The bag with a backstory (and a backlash)

A wine-red Hermès Birkin bag with colourful bag chains outside Miu Miu Show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024, in Paris, France. Picture: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The Birkin’s origin story is as glam as its owners. Jane Birkin found herself struggling to keep her belongings from spilling out of her handbag during a flight. Seated next to her was then-Hermès CEO Dumas, who decided on the spot to design a bag worthy of her name, and capable of carrying an entire universe.

Thus, the Birkin was born.

Named after an icon, made for icons—yet even icons can’t always get their hands on one.

The price of entry

In South African terms, a standard Birkin starts at around R180 000, but can easily skyrocket past R2 million depending on size, material (exotic crocodile or ostrich, anyone?), hardware (gold? diamonds?), and scarcity.

Yes, you read that right. Two million rand. For a handbag.

But even if your account says “approved”, Hermès might still say, “Not today, sweetie”.

The infamous waiting game

Maria Rosaria Rizzo carries an orange leather Birkin bag by Hermes. Paris, France. Picture: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Getting a Birkin isn’t as simple as swiping your black card. Hermès doesn’t advertise them, and stores don’t display them. You can’t order one online.

There’s no catalogue.

There’s no list. There’s just… vibes. You build a relationship with your local Hermès boutique over time, buying other items, showing loyalty, and maybe, just maybe, they’ll offer you the honour of buying a Birkin.

It’s the world’s most luxurious loyalty programme, with no guarantees and no points.

Even Oprah heard “No.”

Here’s the wild part: Oprah Winfrey was famously denied entry into a Hermès store in Paris in 2005, allegedly because it had just closed. But many believe it was also a case of the brand’s high gatekeeping culture. Oprah. Turned away. What hope do the rest of us have?

Which brings us to the next question…

How many Birkins are real?

A view of Hermès Birkin bags on display. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Take a scroll through Instagram, and you’ll be led to believe Birkins grow on trees in Johannesburg and Lagos.

But with fakes (and “superfakes”) flooding the market, it’s hard to know what’s real. Hermès doesn’t authenticate bags bought second-hand, and most celebs rarely confirm or deny their Birkins’ provenance. So while that influencer in Bryanston may look like she’s toting a R500k bag… is she?

One study suggests that over 80% of Birkins sold online are counterfeit, making that airport selfie with a crocodile Birkin more sus than stylish.

The Power of not being accessible

Grey Hermes bag outside Sacai during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on 4 March 2024 in Paris, France. Picture: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Hermès has built a brand where exclusivity is the ultimate marketing strategy. No flashy logos. No TikTok campaigns. No influencer gifting. The mystique is beside the point.

The idea that you have to be chosen by the brand to access it has made the Birkin more than just a fashion item; it’s now an economic asset. Some even call it a better investment than gold.

Still, if you do get your hands on one? Guard it with your life. Or at least a very good insurance policy.

Because in the world of luxury, there are the rich.

And then there’s Birkin-level.