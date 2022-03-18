Norwegian Prima: Katy Perry named godmother to cruise liner

Narissa Subramoney

The Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), named famous pop icon and American Idol judge Katy Perry as the ‘godmother’ to its record-breaking and innovative newest ship, Norwegian Prima, debuting August 2022.

As godmother, Perry is expected to fulfil a longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Prima, the first of six vessels in the Prima Class.

She is also expected to perform during the christening ceremony before Norwegian Prima sets sail on its inaugural voyages from Reykjavík, Iceland, where the vessel will be the first major cruise ship christened in the Icelandic capital.

Appointing a Godmother is a vital and fundamental nautical custom of any ship launch which dates back centuries.

The selected godmother officiates a ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow to bid the vessel and its traveller’s good fortune.

“We are so excited to welcome Katy Perry, a one-of-a-kind artist and worldwide sensation, as godmother of Norwegian Prima,” said President and CEO of NCL, Harry Sommer.

“We are so incredibly proud that she will be part of the Norwegian Cruise Line family and look forward to launching our beautiful, innovative ship with her in August.”

“My most favourite way to vacation with my family is on the water. Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view,” said Katy Perry.

“I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families.”

Norwegian Prima is the company’s most in-demand vessel ever launched, delivering world-class service, thoughtful design, unforgettable itineraries, and an unrivalled guest experience.

While onboard, guests can escape to Ocean Boulevard, featuring multiple infinity pools and Oceanwalk glass bridges with breathtaking ocean and destination views.

Designed by the master architects at Piero Lissoni, the ship’s revamped luxurious centralised suite complex, The Haven By Norwegian will feature 107 staterooms spanning eight decks with a stunning new infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake, and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Norwegian Prima will offer inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from Southampton, England; Amsterdam; and Reykjavík, Iceland beginning in August.

Bermuda sailings from New York City is expected to begin in October together with Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas and Miami.

