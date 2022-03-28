Lira and Bryan Habana join forces with Kingsley Holgate to deliver meals

Lethabo Malatsi

Explorer and humanitarian Kingsley Holgate, has called forth musician Lira and former rugby player Bryan Habana to join forces with the Kingsley Holgate foundation to deliver food packages to South Africans.

The three along with Kingsley’ s son, Ross Holgate, delivered food parcels to an early childhood development centre in Thembisa, Johannesburg.

Lira and Bryan are Land Rover ambassador’s, along with the 76-year-old explorer.

“It’s a privilege to use my role as a Land Rover ambassador to give back, and I’m honoured to have joined Kingsley and his team for part of his latest expedition,” former Springbok player, Habana said on Monday.

Holgate aims to deliver at least 2 million meals in South Africa.

Over the last two years, Kingsley’s foundation has delivered a total of 2 million meals. The great success comes after Holgate initially delivered 200,000 meals to impoverished South African communities during the national lockdown in 2020.

“When we set off almost two years ago on our Mzansi Edge expedition – an 8-day, 16,000km journey to track the land borders of South Africa, we set a target of 200,000 meal deliveries to families in rural areas bordering game reserves that were suffering losses of income due to the pandemic. By the end of the expedition in December 2020, we had surpassed our goal and delivered 250,000 meals in the form of nutritious porridge parcels,” Holgate said in a statement on Monday.

“I am delighted that my fellow Land Rover ambassadors Lira and Bryan answered the call to play a part in this milestone achievement, and to be part of a team of inspired individuals with a shared vision to make great things happen,” the ‘well-travelled man’ added.

South African award winning musician Lerato Molapo, professionally known as Lira, is ecstatic about this new adventure – as described by the well-known explorer as an initiative to save and improve lives.

“I may have only played a small part in the 2-million meal accomplishment, but charity and volunteering are close to my heart. Witnessing the joy that Kingsley and his team have brought to millions of people for many decades first hand has left me with an immense sense of pride. I encourage anyone to seek new experiences and find the courage it takes to make more of their world,” the 43-year-old artist said.

Habana added that the work the Kingsley Holgate foundation has done throughout the pandemic is of massive importance to communities in South Africa.

