Life’s a meme: The best memes about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars is likely to go down in Hollywood history. While awards shows are often boring, the 94th edition of the Academy Awards certainly left its mark after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith did not go down well with Will Smith. The comedian, who was on stage to give the Oscar for the best documentary, was subjected to a surreal slap in the face by “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in front of an audience of totally stunned stars. It was an improbable scene for such a prestigious and globally anticipated ceremony, and one which inevitably flooded Twitter with all kinds of memes.

On social networks, memes inundated the web, comparing Will Smith’s slap to the famous meme of Batman slapping Robin. And the reactions of Lupita Nyong’o and Nicole Kidman drew much response from internet users. On Twitter, users used the #whatjusthappened hashtag to react to this historic moment, bringing together the most popular memes on the platform.

ALSO READ: Will apologises to Chris Rock- Academy launches probe

So what happened?

Chris Rock addressed Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her short hair to that of Demi Moore in the G.I. Jane movie: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2’ can’t wait to see it,” he quipped to the laughter of the audience. The only thing is that the actress has revealed that she suffers from alopecia.

While Smith also appeared to laugh at this joke at first, Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and barely cracked a smile. While Rock, who obviously noticed the situation, began to defend his humour, Smith suddenly stepped up on stage in front of a stunned Chris Rock to land a slap on his face, its sound echoing through the microphone.

While ABC decided to mute the sound following the incident, the room fell silent as Will yelled to Chris Rock, twice, “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.” “Wow. Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock reacted. “It was a ‘G.I. Jane 2’ joke,” he added afterwards, by way of justification, still on stage and visibly shocked.

Here are some of the best Will Smith slapping memes doing the rounds on social media:

We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3— Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022

These Will Smith memes are killing me ???????? pic.twitter.com/l2XfUaUDD1— J-Cloud☁️ (@JcloudAnimeTalk) March 28, 2022

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too . #Oscars pic.twitter.com/INHA70BHuA— Zero Chills (@Nyaikae2) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.???????????????? pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv— Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022