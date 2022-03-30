Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq square up as fight nears

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In the lead up to the big celebrity boxing exhibition, Cassper Nyovest (real name Refilwe Phoolo) and NaakmusiQ (Anga Makubalo) held a press conference to explain what attendees and viewers can expect ahead of the main event on Tuesday.

Hosted by Pamela Mtanga, the pair sat on a panel about the Celeb City extravaganza set to take place in Sun City “Super Bowl” from 8 April to 11 April.

The panel included Boxing SA acting CEO Erik Masikayezwe, Celeb City representative Thato and Naak Musiq’s trainer Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni.

Cassper’s trainer was a no-show.

It was explained during the press conference that Celeb City is a jam-packed weekend that includes 46 artists, beach and pool parties and access to Sun City’s Valley of the waves. The music lineup is star-studded, with the likes of DJ Zinhle, Uncle Waffles, Big Zulu, Nasty C, just to name a few. There will also be other boxing matches in different weight categories and a female match.

Many of the overnight packages of the Cassper Nyovest vs NaakmusiQ fight – which ranged between R9,000 and R110,000 – are sold out.

Both artists were friendly throughout the press conference and agreed the purpose of their fight is to grow the local boxing industry and take advantage of the celebrity aspect in the sport, which has been successful in other countries.

Other celebrities in attendance at the press conference were DJ Tira and DJ Sumbody who showed up to support to their friends. Tira is in Naak’s camp while Sumbody is supporting Cassper and both DJs will perform as part of the line-up.

As both were confident they will win, Cassper said he wishes his next opponent will be Kiernan Forbes (rapper AKA) and Prince Kaybee. He even described his relationships with them as “grudges”.



The rapper added he doesn’t think AKA or Kaybee have the guts to face him in the ring.

In terms of the boxing techniques, Naak’s trainer Nomeva said them not posting their training sessions on social media was a strategy, in contrast, Cassper frequently posts his.



There are three people training with Naak Musiq in terms of conditioning, strength and technique.



Cassper’s goal, on the other hand, was to lose weight as he was over 110kg, calling himself overweight but said because he regularly boxes, this has set him apart from his opponent.

Celebrity boxing match, South African actor and musician NaakmusiQ. (L) , DJ Tira and South African rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and record producer Cassper Nyovest at Sandton in Johannesburg, 30 March 2022, before rappers are set to face off in the ring on Saturday 9 April at Sun City’s Super Bowl. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

When asked if the celebrities were concerned with their reputation if they lost, Naak answered he wasn’t. Adding he has many things lined up and that this match will not define him.

Cassper was honest in his response, saying the reaction of him losing would be in stark contrast, as social media tends to be harsher on him.

The day pass tickets for the main fight will be available on Friday, 1 April, starting at R450 and will go on sale on Webtickets. Tickets are limited.