Were you fooled by one of these April Fools jokes on Friday morning?

Every year, we find ourselves falling for some pretty hilarious April Fools jokes, and this morning was no different when brands, radio stations, politicians and even our employers had fun at our expense.

Every year on 1 April, which is known as April Fools Day, practically everyone around the globe, from sports stars to big corporations play practical jokes, hoaxes and pranks on loved ones, and strangers.

Many companies and public figures have already successfully fooled many South Africans this morning.

Here are our top Aprils fools jokes so far for 2022:

Woolworth’s Rotisserie chicken chuckles

Yes, you read that correctly – savoury and sweet chocolate treats anyone? Woolworths boldly announced their “newest chuckle” flavour on Friday morning.

“Think malt balls infused with that delectable rotisserie chicken flavour, enrobed in rich, creamy milk chocolate. Slightly savoury, complemented by deliciously sweet… It’s a winner for sure! they wrote on their social media accounts to promote the latest edition on their shelves.

While most South Africans quickly figured out this was an April’s fools joke, others were convinced the flavour combinations could work.

People comment on Woolworths Rotisserie chicken chuckles April Fools joke. Picture: Instagram

Fairview CBD cheese

This business needs a round of applause as cheese lovers were left in stitches after Fairview “revealed” the first-ever cannabis crop made by goats.

The cheese company shared a tale of how a shepherd noticed the goats were more energetic than others when they ate certain berries.

“History has proved that goats are inquisitive, curious and adventurous creatures and these traits have led to a few remarkable discoveries! Take the legend of the Ethiopian goat herd that discovered the coffee bean. Legend has it that their shepherd noticed that, after eating berries from a certain tree, his goats became incredibly energetic and did not want to sleep at night. The rest, as they say, is history.

Fairview ‘CBD’ cheese a hit. Picture: Instagram

“After attaining a grower’s license from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) at the back end of 2021, Fairview prepared and planted a 2ha field with cannabis sativa. The majority of the yield was to be exported and utilized in the production of various medicinal marijuana products. Enter the Fairview goat herd,” they wrote.

The company joked that the goats got into the crop and ate it all, which is how they ended up making the cheese since they couldn’t export the marijuana anymore.

Mmusi Maimane joins the ANC

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) member Mmusi Maimane made a dramatic announcement on radio station 702 on Friday morning, announcing that he was joining a party that one would consider a nemesis opponent, the ANC.

Some media publications did fall for it but the politician quickly denied the reports and joked people shouldn’t “panic.”

Vegemite biscuit

You either hate or love this food spread. Vegemite was a bit earlier than most when they shared their “new flavour and biscuit” in partnership with Tim Tam to make “mitey” biscuits. The food spread is a thick, dark brown Australian made from leftover brewers.

Vegemite fans actually hoped this was real and there was some banter that the biscuit would be better than the spread alone.

I fear this would actually be delicious— Petey ✨ (@lildarien) April 1, 2022

I meannn this has GOTTA be a better way of eating Vegemite compared to the spoonful you encouraged us to do ????— Megan Everett (@moitoi) April 1, 2022

Bridgerton was shot in South Africa?

The four-star establishment, Cascade Country Manor in the Western Cape really played into their old building exterior to try and convince people their location was used for the Netflix period drama series Bridgerton.

They playfully photoshopped the cast members into their different rooms and outdoor spaces of the manor, claiming season three of Bridgerton was shot in South Africa.