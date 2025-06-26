Top Saps crime intelligence boss arrested for R45m property deals

Major General Dumisani Khumalo was arrested over luxury property purchases worth R45 million without ministerial approval.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) has arrested Crime Intelligence boss, Major General Dumisani Khumalo, in connection with a corruption investigation involving R45 million in property deals.

Khumalo, who heads Crime Intelligence within the South African Police Service (Saps), was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday following an “extensive” probe into the alleged unlawful purchase of two luxury properties.

A boutique hotel in Pretoria North, worth R22.7 million, and a commercial building in Berea, Durban, valued at R22.8 million, were allegedly purchased without proper ministerial approval.

Co-accused Saps CFO reportedly missing

“Khumalo is believed to have played a key role in authorising the deals alongside Saps Crime Intelligence Chief Financial Officer Major General Philani Lushaba, who has reportedly gone missing amid the investigation,” said the Investigating Directorate in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“The directorate’s move marks a significant step in tackling alleged corruption within law enforcement’s upper ranks.”

Further charges and court appearances are anticipated in the coming days, the directorate added.

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, confirmed Khumalo’s arrest while speaking on the side with the media at an integrated parade of law enforcement officers in Cape Town.

“I also picked it up now from the provincial commissioner of Gauteng. He just told me that he [Khumalo] has been arrested by ID. That’s all I can say. What for? I don’t know,” Masemola said.

Ian Cameron, the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, tweeted that Khumalo’s arrest sends more shockwaves through the policing community in South Africa.

‘Leadership crisis within Saps’ – Cameron

This arrest comes just weeks after Lushaba failed to report for duty and could not be reached after being questioned by prosecutors about the R45-million property scandal.

The portfolio committee chairperson said this raises deep concern about the integrity crisis within the senior management of the Saps. He called for an urgent skills audit, integrity audit and full review of Saps management.

“This development again raises serious concerns about the integrity and leadership crisis within Saps senior management. I repeat, a skills audit, integrity audit and urgent review of management is essential,” Cameron said.

