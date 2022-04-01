Dineo Ranaka shares shocking details of her marriage

Kaunda Selisho

Despite initially remaining mum about her most recent marriage and pregnancy, Metro FM DJ Dineo Ranaka is ready to share every last gory detail about what led to her abrupt divorce.



She most recently appeared on her former colleague MacG’s Podcast And Chill show where she conducted her interview on location in Polokwane and spoke openly about everything from her relationship with the father of her first child right up until that of her youngest child.



She spoke highly of her first ex but clearly did not feel the same about her latest ex-husband.

“The third baby daddy chose me and then I eventually chose him after I didn’t want to choose him and then we became such good friends. We enjoyed each other’s company, and we became good friends,” Dineo told MacG and Sol.

“If that guy didn’t hit me in my marriage, then we would still be on good terms…. I had my three-month-old baby in my arms the last time he hit me and I was like no, this is not how it’s going to go down. Not me who doesn’t submit to bullsh**.”

According to Dineo, her unnamed ex-husband was narcissistic and abusive.

She claimed that he told her that she only pretended to be who she was in interviews because she was trying to prove something to people.



“I was like no, I actually don’t say those things in interviews because I’m trying to prove to people that I’m a unique type of woman. Really, I don’t submit to bull, and hitting me is bull and I’m not going to submit and we got divorced. I’m not even lying about it.”

She also encouraged people in similar situations to not feel shame and be open about what they were going through.

Dineo said that things between her and her ex-husband started off well and their relationship was based on a really good friendship but added that the abuse and infidelity was too much for her to handle.



According to Dineo, the signs were always there and had become clearer in hindsight but she added that she would not feel shame or blame herself for believing in her ex-husband’s potential to do good and be a good person and the potential for their relationship to succeed.



She further admitted that had she not filed for divorce, she would have retaliated against the infidelity with an affair of her own.



“Yeah, he cheated on me. If I was still in that marriage, I’d be planning to cheat on him too, we discussed it and he knows this,” said Dineo without skipping a beat.

“I’d be like, ‘for now, since I’ve given birth you’re the only person cheating in this relationship and this marriage. I think ngizophola (I’ll chill) but when my caesarian scars get better ke tlogo febela o hlanya wena [I’ll cheat on you and you’ll regret it.]”



She also revealed that her father her caused her mom “some heartbreaks” but said that infidelity was not the cause of said heartbreaks and said that that was the standard she wished for herself – a partner who lives up to the kind of romantic partner her father is to her mother.

Dineo Ranaka spoke about a range of other topics including her current dating lifem her hate for social media and her upcoming podcast which kicks off with an interview off the father of her second child.