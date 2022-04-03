Ellen and Oprah battle it out to interview Chris Rock – report

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The moment comedian and actor Chris Rock is ready to speak about the Oscar slap, he reportedly may say this information in the form of an interview between two TV host heavyweights.

Popular American talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey are battling it out to grab the first interview of Rock, the Mirror reported.

Rock was slapped by Best Actor winner Will Smith at the Oscars stage after he made a joke of Jada Pinkette Smith’s bold head.

What most people don’t recall or remember, Rock was presenting the award of Best Documentary which went to Summer of Love, which retells Black Woodstock in 1969.

The incident has divided public opinion as many still wait on Rock to detail his experience of the events. Oprah and Ellen are reportedly on top of the list to have a sit down with the 57-year-old and he could get £2 million (R38.3 million) if he agrees.

A source told The Sun that Hollywood is lining up to “reward” him for handling the situation with such grace and composure.

Ticket sales of Rock’s stand up shows have skyrocketed since and according to the source his decision to not speak out may be due to him doing negotiations behind the scenes to get the best deal “for his first chat.”

The source went on to claim that Ellen and Oprah have shown interest in securing the interview.

Smith starred in King Richard, portraying Richard, Venus and Serena Williams father. US media reported that the matriarch of the tennis family was shocked by the events.

On Monday, Williams’s son Chavoita LeSane issued a statement on behalf of his father.

“We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defence.”

Richard suffered a stroke in 2016 and LeSane added his father was stunned like the rest of the world about the altercation.

Venus and Serena have yet to comment.

YOUR MAY ALSO LIKE: LISTEN: ‘Don’t mention alopecia, I’ll beat ya’ – Will Smith and Chris Rock remix