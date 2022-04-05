Katlego Maboe back at work after turbulent two-year break

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After two years of his career grinding to a halt, due to a personal scandal, Katlego Maboe’s career is back on track.

Fans assumed last week that he was coming back as the new host of the all-star season of Tropika Island of Treasure but to the disappointment of his fans, Anga Makhubalo popularly known as Naak Musiq was announced as the new host last week.

Johannesburg is buzzing with numerous events, as entertainment and lifestyle calendars fill up now that Covid-19 rules and regulations have yet again been relaxed after President Ramaphosa announced the end of the National State of Disaster on Monday.

ALSO READ: State of disaster finally over, but these rules remain

The first company to welcome Maboe back to the social circuit was Nedbank for their polo event which took place this past Saturday.

Dressed in an off dark blue suit with a black tie, and a mic in one hand, Maboe said the feeling of being back on camera never gets old.

“The last few days have served as a beautiful reminder that we all possess a vast and immense power within us to serve everyone [whose] lives we touch. I pray that God helps you to see it and manifest it for His glory through purpose for your life.

“Amazing meeting such life-affirming people who speak love and life into those they encounter and the Sole family are some of those. Thank you for your warm hearts and replenishing smiles,” he wrote on Instagram.

Maboe was doing what he does best, interviewing celebrities at the polo event such as musician J Something.

The presenter’s tweet attracted thousands of retweets and likes including praise from his industry who applauded his return.

Bro, you’re an absolute gem of a human and the embodiment of love. Thank you – always enlightening and life affirming. ???????? pic.twitter.com/phuBI6suLe— Katlego (@KatlegoMaboe) April 3, 2022

Maboe announced more projects he has lineD up which include a health and wellness podcast called The Wellness plug.

His co-hosts is The Wife actor Lindah Majola and Dr Tshidi Gule.

Over the last two years, Maboe has been in court battles with his former partner and the mother of his child Monique Muller who has made damning allegations of domestic abuse against him.

Maboe won a court case brought forward by her in October 2020.

The Cape Town Maigrstartes Court absolved Maboe in February against allegations of alleged misconduct and dismissed the claims of domestic violence made by Muller.

READ NEXT: Katlego Maboe wins court case against Monique Muller