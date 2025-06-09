‘Joy in Greece’: Inside Katlego Maboe’s Greek getaway [PICS]

From themed dance parties to seaside lounging, Katlego shared snippets of his Greek experience.

Katlego Maboe is soaking up the sun and having the time of his life at the Gregolimano resort in Greece.

Gregolimano is an all-inclusive Greek resort nestled between the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea and lush, pine-covered slopes.

The award-winning TV presenter and musician jetted off to the island to celebrate the 75th birthday of Club Med Gregolimano.

He took to Instagram to give his followers a sneak peek inside his lavish getaway.

From themed dance parties to seaside lounging, Maboe shared snippets of his Greek experience.

The festivities included cultural activities, island adventures and breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea.

Katlego Maboe’s 70s inspired look

Maboe also brought his fashion flair to the resort – from ‘70s disco looks to simple shorts and shirts while enjoying beach ball bowling, he dressed for every occasion.

“The 1970s… Took a little time trip to the decade where L’esprit Libre was all smooth and fun. Club Med Gregolimano provided the canvas, while fun, good energy and pure enjoyment were the primary colours of the time,” he captioned one of his posts.

