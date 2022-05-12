Who is Edwin Sodi, the ladies man on social media’s lips?

Citizen Reporter

Social media users across the country have been digging into the ins and outs of businessman and tycoon Edwin Sodi’s personal affairs as he has been a trending topic for the past couple of days.

But a very important question which many may have on their minds is, “Who is Edwin Sodi?”

The man in the hot seat is a very successful South African entrepreneur who holds the position of Chief Executive Officer of Blackhead Consulting.

The businessman is also known for his generous donations to various politicians, some being his friends, especially those who are a part of the African National Congress (ANC).

Besides making a name for himself as a successful business tycoon, Sodi is also well known for a couple of failed relationships with women who are in the public eye.

Back in 2012, Edwin and former television and radio presenter, Nthateng Lerata tied the knot in a traditional marriage ceremony which was attended by their closest friends and family.

Their marriage did not last long as they got divorced a few years later after Sodi sued Lerata for stealing R1 million from their bedroom’s safe.

The entrepreneur then got into a relationship with DJ Sbu’s ex wife and baby mama, Disebo Makatsa. Edwin made headlines during that period as he was allegedly to blame for breaking DJ Sbu’s marriage.

After a few years of their relationship, Edwin cut ties with her in 2019, which left her in tatters, considering the fact that she ended her marriage to be with him.

The tender tycoon wasted no time in finding new love as he soon hopped into a new relationship with social media influencer and socialite, Kefilwe Mabote.

The pair dated for two years, and then ended their relationship just after they were both making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Sodi’s love for romantic or transactional relationships with women in the public eye did not end with Mabote, as he has allegedly been seeing social media influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase.

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula recently shared a post on Twitter of Mihlali taking mirror pictures from Sodi’s home which she posted on her private social media account.

Mihlali Ndamase at Edwin Sodi's house.



Karen Zulu also in the same bathroom at Edwin's house. pic.twitter.com/0jnY1bTN51— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 10, 2022

Earlier that day, Khawula shared a post of “Edwin Sodi’s hit list”, which is a list he put together of the women which Sodi has allegedly had relations with, with television personality and DJ Thuli Phongolo being one of the women on the list.

Edwin Sodi's hit list.



1. Kefilwe Mabote

2. Minnie Dlamini

3. Jub Jub's girlfriend Matsatsi Rampa

4. Mihlali Ndamase

5. Karen Zulu

6. Kat Ncala

7. Disebo Makatsa (Dj Sbu’s ex)

8. Thuli Phongolo

9. Olivia Stephan

10. Lizelle Tabane

11. Sebabatso Mothibi



… and many more,— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 10, 2022

Moments after the gossip blogger shared the list, Phongolo took to her own Twitter page to laugh at the allegations.