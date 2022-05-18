Aleit Swanepoel: Tributes keep pouring in as cause of death is revealed

Renate Engelbrecht

Aleit Swanepoel, known for his bright smile and big presence on the kykNET series, Tyd met Aleit, passed away in his sleep on Sunday and tributes have been pouring in from all over the country ever since.

According to The Citizen’s source, the medical report that was received today confirmed that the 47-year-old television presenter and founder of The Aleit Group died peacefully in his sleep due to myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack.

Responding to the news of his passing, Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss said: “No! Thinking of everyone who loved him.”

Aleit was the wedding planner on Rolene and her husband Daniel’s special day. Commenting on a tribute video of Aleit – which was shared on Instagram yesterday – Rolene also said that he lived life to the full.

Lee-Ann Liebenberg also commented on the sad news of Aleit’s passing, saying: “Very sad news. Rest softly, Aleit.”

Comments streamed in on social media with people describing Aleit’s big presence, his “everlasting impact”, how they loved his joy in everything he did, and his funny remarks.

Heidi Davies wrote: “He lived such an incredibly full life. He managed to squeeze in so much in that short time. What an icon.”

Aleit Swanepoel’s colleague and media coordinator, Lindi Erasmus, also shared a tribute with The Citizen, saying that Aleit played a very big and personal role in her life.

“He was so much more than just a colleague to everyone, and I think it’s all thanks to the type of person he was. He was an everything-or-nothing type of person. If he cared about you, he cared about you and he went the extra mile for you without you having to ask.”

She says he taught her so much, including the importance of believing in yourself first.

“He was a huge care-figure who always made people feel better about themselves and their situations. I think that is why he was so loved, because he always said things as they were with the biggest smile (and the most beautiful white teeth).”

She remembers how he always told her that he had to take clothes from his ‘fat wardrobe’ as the clothes in his ‘thin wardrobe’ don’t fit anymore. And, how his life motto was “if you can do something small for someone that can make their lives a little better, do it.”

Erasmus says Aleit’s death leaves an empty space that will be hard to fill. “He was the father and founder of our business.”

She says so many people always looked forward to his #WoensdagAandLive videos on social media and that it’s sad that people’s days have now been robbed of his contagious laugh and daily motivation.

“Aleit was a prominent figure in the South African hospitality industry. He was a successful entrepreneur and businessman and created so many job opportunities through his business journey. The legacy he leaves behind, is that he was one of the first boundary pushers in South Africa who believed that weddings, events and the education behind it are important and something that people could benefit from. The Aleit Academy is something that sprouted from one of his biggest dreams and his legacy will forever live on through the school, because his philosophies, experiences, and knowledge form part of everything that is shared with the students and the staff.”

Aleit Swaneopoel will be sorely missed by many but from the tributes pouring in, it is clear that his legacy will live on.