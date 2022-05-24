Inside Simoné Nortmann’s ‘bittersweet’ travels

Renate Engelbrecht

Actress Simoné Nortmann and her husband Andries Pretorius have been travelling abroad for the past two weeks. Their one-year-old daughter Harper stayed behind with her grandmother and although the couple clearly made the most of their trip, they also missed her, making it a bittersweet experience.

“I’ll travel the world with you, @andrieslevipretorius even though you walk much slower than I do and spend all our money on Gatorade. Two weeks without a baby has been bittersweet. We missed her so much, but we feel refreshed and reconnected and refueLled. Almost heading back to SA,” Simoné wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Their trip kicked off with The Send in Kansas, a catalytic stadium event for those keen on living a missionary lifestyle. After that, they took to the streets of New York, the city that never sleeps.

“Bring your husband to New York, they said,” Simoné wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of her husband fast asleep in the background. “I think America has broken my Type 7 husband. Too much stimulation, too little time.”

While in New York, they indulged in some of the city’s best foodie favourites. They dined at a gastro pub called Barn Joo Nomad and indulged in a neighbourhood café’s decadent baked goods. And, on the edge of her 32nd birthday, Simoné Nortmann spent time at the New York public library and took videos of Y2k fashion to add to her stories “in utmost disgruntlement.”

But, Simoné’s birthday took the cake. It started with quiet time, brunch and a bike ride through Central Park. Then they went to Chelsea Market for a fresh smoothie, visited the Starbucks reserve brewery and Lavain cookies. They also took a chance to stand in line at TKTS and got hold of tickets for Dear Evan Hansen in what she says were “ridiculously good seats” for half the price.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to end my day than with a Broadway show. I missed my girl, but grateful for quality time with my husband, and grateful that God knows my sweet spot and has always been extravagant in His celebration of the day of my birth. It was a significant event,” she wrote.

They also ticked off a bucket list item: Disco-boogieing at Rockefeller Centre. And, just before returning home, they also found themselves in the midst of the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

They might have missed their baby girl a lot, but the actress and her husband’s trip was clearly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.