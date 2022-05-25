Demi Lee Moore chooses well-known designer to create her dream wedding dress

Renate Engelbrecht

Demi Lee Moore, known for songs like Mis Eet Slaap Herhaal and Maak my jou Tequila, took to Instagram with the announcement of her engagement to guitarist and producer, Barthlo Visagie on 7 December 2020. She has since been sharing titbits of their wedding plans with her followers, the latest being some insights as to who will be designing her wedding gown.

The singer, who was the winner of Die Kontrak in 2018, wrote in a recent Instagram post that Anel Botha Couture is the lucky winner of designing her dream wedding gown. “So grateful that mom could fly up to fit dresses and design my dream dress with Anel Botha Couture,” she wrote in her caption. She also thanked the designer for making it possible to trust her with her “biggest day.”

Anel Botha is a well-known designer in South Africa, her designs often being paraded by numerous celebrities including the likes of Melinda Bam, Liesl Laurie, Thato Mosehle, Ilze Saunders, Simone Nortmann, Karlien van Jaarsveld and more.

Demi Lee Moore and her fiancé, Barthlo, met in 2013 at MusiekWêreld, the guitar shop where he was working at the time. She bought her guitar there and after snapping a string, she took it in and spotted him in the shop, wearing red All Stars. “I hadn’t worn mine in years but happened to decide to wear my pink All Stars that day.” Clearly, it was meant to be.

After attending one of Barthlo’s shows, the two went for coffee and as they say, the rest is history. Barthlo Visagie is known for his part in the Battle of the Bands band, The Vanilla, and has been seen performing with artists like Jack Parrow.

Moore and Visagie dated for five years and eight months before he went down on one knee. They’ve been engaged since December 2022 and the wedding plans are coming together slowly, but surely.