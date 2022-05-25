‘Skeem Saam’ actor denies heading up crypto scam after getting suspended 

Kaunda Selisho

After being accused of defrauding his followers out of their life savings in a cryptocurrency scam, Skeem Saam actor and Thobela FM radio host Sebasa Mogale has taken to social media to tell his side of the story and he believes that he has done nothing wrong by getting people to hand over their life savings with the hopes of seeing big returns using his crypto knowledge.

The accusations were made during a recent Carte Blanche expose titled “The celeb and the crypto scheme”.

The episode opens with the story of pensioner William Makhura, who was introduced to Mogale’s side hustle after an ad on the radio station in 2020 which he thought would help him grow his pension savings.

Wiliam Makhura gave Sebasa Mogale R133,000 of his pension savings after hearing a crypto investment ad on Thobela FM | Picture: Screenshot

The episode then shared the stories of other people who had attended a seminar hosted by Mogale and self-proclaimed millionaire Mpho Dagada and invested their savings in what the pair had to offer.

According to Carte Blanche, international governments have raised an alarm about the crypto platforms the pair had been using.

The programme also spoke to an attorney, Maurice Crespi, who had looked into the crypto mining platforms favoured by Mogale and Dagada, only to find that they had been labelled ponzi schemes.

Sello gave Sebasa Mogale R235,000 of his kids’ education savings after hearing a crypto investment ad on Thobela FM | Picture: Screenshot

“They do not appear to be crypto experts in the mining field, mining is very very different. You’re not buying crypto, you’re actually paying a company to mine crypto on your behalf.”

Crespi added that the promised returns were also a red flag as the company needed customers to invest in order to make these returns as opposed to using their own money to make the investment and reap the rewards.

Responding in a written statement, Sebasa Mogale stated that he recently became a Network Marketer in the crypto space and added that he took it upon himself to do his own due diligence before making this decision.

“In all my presentations, i.e. physically doing road shows, at offices, via Zoom sessions and telephonically, I never imposed or coerced anyone to sign up,” he wrote.

He then went on to stress that he would encourage everyone to do their own research.

“I do not own a cryptocurrency mining or trading company and under no circumstances have I ever claimed to be a cryptocurrency expert, nor promised anyone guaranteed returns on their engagement in the business.”

“All monies that were put into the business were directly deposited into the mining company to purchase mining packages accordingly. Advertisements that were placed on SABC, Thobela FM were accompanied by a clear disclaimer that encouraged listeners should consult financial advisors as I am not a financial expert, nor have I claimed to be one,” wrote Mogale.

He concluded by accusing Carte Blanche of not using his full statement and added that he remains “accessible to the individuals who were introduced to the business by me.”

Alpheus gave Sebasa Mogale R235,000 for his crypto scheme | Picture: Screenshot

He said he still manages a Whatsapp group where he communicates messages with the group that come directly from the mining company.

He also denied not taking the calls of the people he introduced to the business.

“The past couple of weeks have been tough for me and my family as there have been false accusations levelled against me on public platforms and I reserve my right to take legal action against any parties who have injured my good name and reputation.”

Read Sebasa Mogale’s full statement below:

READ NEXT: If you hate reading, investing in crypto might not be for you