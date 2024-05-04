MK party slams ANC for postponement of Zuma disciplinary hearing

The ANC postponed Zuma’s hearing, citing security concerns and fears of violence shortly before the election.

The Umkhonto weSizwe party (MK) has slammed the African National Congress (ANC) for postponing the disciplinary hearing of its leader Jacob Zuma, saying the former president is ready to face the governing party.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday in a letter seen by The Citizen requested the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) chairperson, Ralph Mgijima postpone Zuma’s hearing, citing security concerns and fears of violence shortly before the elections.

Zuma was expected to face an ANC disciplinary hearing next Tuesday for contravening party rules.

No authority

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party condemns the postponement.

“Upon consulting with legal experts, we assert that if this letter is authentic, it is utterly unacceptable and deserves our strongest condemnation.

“Our understanding as per our lawyers legal advice is such that the NDC of the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa is supposedly an independent and an impartial structure, and as such, our understanding is that it ought to not be influenced by instructions from Mr. Mbalula and/or any of the ANC leaders,” Ndhlela said.

Ndhlela claims that neither Mbalula, the ANC, nor its national officials have the “authority” to postpone proceedings without the NDC pronouncement to delay the hearings.

“Our legal teams advice and position, is that, should the ANC desire a postponement, it ought to be formally pronounced by the NDC, and it should also allow President Zuma the opportunity to express his views on the matter as a party of interest. Unless otherwise advised, President Zuma will adhere to the notice issued to him by the NDC and will present himself at Luthuli House at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.”

Violence

Ndhlela has also condemned the claims of potential violence if Zuma had attended the disciplinary hearing.

He said Zuma accompanied by MK supporters appeared at several hearings over the past two months in Bloemfontein, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, and Johannesburg without any incidents of violence.

“The MK party is appalled that such fears signal an alarming admission by the ANC of Ramaphosa and its readiness to incite violence against peaceful, law-abiding South Africans who are merely exercising their rights.

“Therefore, any pre-empted potential violence on Tuesday could only be and would be instigated by the ANC of Ramaphosa. Our party has endured harm at the hands of ANC aggressors and in some cases injuries against our members.” We also want to categorically state that the MK Party’s presence outside Luthuli house is by mere invite by the ANC itself,” Ndhlela said.

No urgency

Ndhlela reiterated that there was no need for urgency by the ANC to hold the disciplinary hearings before the elections, when they could have held them after the polls.

“That being said, President Zuma is opposed to any postponement, as preparations for his attendance are already well underway. But any postponement request will be considered upon receipt.

“We are resolute and ready to proceed on May 7 2024 in support of President Zuma,” Ndhlela said.

