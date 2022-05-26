Minnie Dlamini gushes about her ‘TV husband’

Kaunda Selisho

After flying somewhat under the radar in recent years, TV presenter Minnie Dlamini’s life has been under intense scrutiny since she and her soon-to-be-ex-husband confirmed that they were going their separate ways.

She has also been plagued with unfounded rumours of infidelity, propagated by a popular gossip blogger and while Minnie has rarely shut down a rumour or two, the allegations this time were so damning that she felt the need to say something.

In an attempt to move on with her life, she seems to have shifted the focus to her work as well as publicly expressing her appreciation for the people in her life.

Most recently, she expressed her gratitude for her TV husband and colleague, Lungile Radu.

“I’ve been working with this multitalented powerhouse for about 4 years. I always joke and say he’s my TV husband. But in all honesty, he’s my big brother who has taught me so much about this business, and has no issue to let me shine,” wrote Minnie.

“The moment I told him I’m producing my first film, he told me immediately that he’s in, no questions asked ‘ No love Lost’ on @showmaxonline shameless plug I know),” she added before stating that working with Lungile is “such fun, it doesn’t feel like work.”

“It’s not your birthday or any special day. I just wanted to show my love and appreciation for my bro @lungileradu,” she concluded.

This shout out also came after another post in which the star reflected on her career, which has seen her host several different live television shows every week for the past twelve years.

Minnie began her career hosting inserts on the SABC1 music show LIVE in 2010, after winning the show’s nationwide presenter search. She later went on to co-host the SABC1 magazine show Mzansi Insider.

She has since worked as a host for various shows and even dabbled in acting. Dlamini now works mostly as a producer when she’s not holding it down in front of the camera alongside Lungile.