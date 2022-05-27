Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting three men

Narissa Subramoney

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Thursday authorised the criminal charges against Spacey.

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” said the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, in a statement.

The criminal charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation following complaints from London’s Old Vic theatre dating between 2005 and 2013.

BBC reports three complaints are related to sexual abuse alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire.

The first two charges reportedly relate to sexual assaults on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005, while a second victim, a man now in his 30s, alleges the assault took place in London in August 2008.

The serious sexual offence charge – causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent – also relates to the second victim.

The third complainant relates to an assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, where the incidents are alleged to have taken place in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” said Ainslie.

But the CPS could not confirm or deny whether US-based Spacey, would need to be extradited to the UK.

The-62-year-old was dropped from the Netflix American political thriller streaming television series, House of Cards, and removed from the movie All the Money in the World shortly after sexual abuse allegations surfaced.

The Oscar winner is well known for starring in films such as Se7en, LA Confidential, American Beauty and Baby Driver.

He was also the artistic director of Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

