‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ couple celebrates first anniversary in hospital

Renate Engelbrecht

The six-week-old daughter of Boer Soek ’n Vrou couple Gerrit and Anchen Genis was released from hospital on Tuesday, after spending five days there after having contracted Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Farmer Gerrit Genis and his wife, Anchen, who took part in the matchmaker series, Boer Soek ’n Vrou’s 12th season, have been celebrating momentous events lately. These include the birth of their daughter and their first wedding anniversary. But anniversary celebrations had to be halted when their then five-week-old daughter Ellie started coughing uncontrollably during a weekend away in Jacobsbaai.

Gerrit, who stayed with Ellie during the day whilst she was in hospital, told Netwerk24: “We were in Jacobsbaai when it happened. The nearest hospital was in Vredenburg. It was full and there were really many sick children, many with the same symptoms.” Anchen stayed with Ellie at night.

Both Gerrit and Anchen’s Covid-19 tests came back negative, and they are uncertain where Ellie contracted the virus. Gerrit says that she is much better now and that they are so grateful. The farmer, who works for the du Toit Group in Ceres, says it was a very stressful time for them.

Anchen shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including photos of their wedding day, as well as images of their time in hospital. She captioned it, saying their anniversary weekend had turned into time spent in hospital instead, with their dearest Ellie who had been admitted for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

She also shared some beautiful words for her farmer husband: “It’s one year of our promise and my heart is still smiling like the first time I saw you. To adapt to your rhythm and experience life with you is my biggest gift and there is no one who loves me so much that I love as much as I love you.”

The Boer Soek ’n Vrou farmer also shared an anniversary post, saying: “Our first wedding anniversary and all I am experiencing today is: Love. The love our Father has for us, the love we have for each other, the love we have for our little Ellie engelpoppie. Grace. God’s grace that is in our lives in abundance every day. Gratefulness. Grateful that God gave us to each other. Grateful for all your love, care, patience, humanity and so much more. Thank you that you are my best Chinakie and the best mother for Ellie Bellie. My love for you increases every day. Love you very much my Anna. So excited to spend the rest of our lives together.”