Will Ferrell and Trevor Noah bond over shared love for soccer 

For decades, sport has been hailed for its ability to bring people together, even when they find themselves on opposing teams and this past weekend’s Champion’s League final was no different. Among those enjoying the fanfare were famous soccer fans Trevor Noah and Will Ferrell.

They joined soccer fans from all over the world who made their way to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on 28 May 2022, to witness the match between English club Liverpool and Spanish club Real Madrid.

Noah has been following international football since his time in South Africa and is a loyal Liverpool supporter.

Let's go Liverpool! — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 4, 2015

According to goal.com, Noah has also said he has an affiliation with MLS side Ney York City, telling the club’s media staff in a video posted to Twitter in 2016 that he is a fan.

While most Americans are into Football (the American sport most similar to rugby), Will Ferrel is among the few famous Americans who consider themselves soccer fans.

According to the official Chelsea website, the star of classic films such as ‘Anchorman,’ ‘Step Brothers,’ and ‘Elf’ has Chelsea roots going back to 2009.

“Since becoming a Chelsea fan, Ferrell’s involvement in football has grown massively. He’s now a co-owner of one of Major League Soccer’s top teams, Los Angeles FC. At his first-ever match, Ferrell spent time on the pitch pre-game and even managed to snap a photo with then-captain John Terry,” wrote Chelsea.

Making reference to one of his famous films, Noah captioned their picture; “Champions league final with my stepbrothers.”

In one of the photos included in the post, the pair enjoyed a post-match drink with Snowfall actor Damson Idris.

Idris – a lifelong soccer player – is an avid Manchester United fan.

Noah is currently touring Europe as part of his “Back To Abnormal” world tour.

