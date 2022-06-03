PICS: Prince Louis’ royal meltdown on balcony during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee  

Xanet Scheepers

The photos of Prince Louis taken at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday 2 June 2022 proves that all parents are equal when it comes to raising little humans. Not even the title of Prince or Duchess can exempt you from having to deal with ‘unwanted’ behaviour from your kids.

Photographers attending the platinum jubilee celebrations snapped several photos of Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s youngest, Prince Louis, having a bit of a meltdown on the Buckingham Palace balcony while they were watching a special flypast following the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour.

At first, the young prince, standing next to his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, admiringly looks up to the sky with his other siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George following his lead.

However, the admiration soon turns to boredom as the four-year-old is seen pulling the corners of his mouth with his fingers. His mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen bending over her youngest speaking to him. We can only assume she was admonishing him for not behaving like a royal prince.

In another photo Prince Louis’ hands covers his face before they move to his ears while he screams with an amused Kate Middleton looking down at him laughing.

The mother of three’s amusement doesn’t last very long as one of the photos shows a disapproving look on her face as Prince Louis screams next to her.

The absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their two kids was glaring during Thursday’s balcony appearance.

However, AFP reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, kept a low profile and were excluded from the royal balcony appearance because they are no longer “working royals”.

See the pictures of Prince Louis’ royal meltdown at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee below:

Picture: Daniel LEAL / AFP – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L), Britain’s Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.

