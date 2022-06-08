PICS: Inside Travis Barker’s luxurious, tranquil home

Lerato Maimela

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently blended their families and solidified their love, after exchanging vows in a stunning wedding ceremony attended by their friends and families in Portofino, Italy.

In an episode of the first season of the new television series, The Kardashian’s, Kourtney revealed to her mother Kris Jenner that she and her then drummer boyfriend were planning on building a house together, which both of their children would be able to call home.

However, Travis as well as his three children, Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, and Atina De La Hoya may find it a bit hard to pack their belongings and move to their new home, after falling in love with the Calabasas home which the drummer has had for 15 years.

Three years ago, Barker made some changes to the flashy, over-the-top home, with hopes that he would create a much calmer, and tranquil space, and that is when he reached out to interior designer, Waldo Fernandez.

The entire home has a minimalistic and sophisticated feel, with white painted walls and black window frames that compliment the walls.

In the living room area that heads out to the swimming pool, the space has been furnished with brown sofas and a low coffee table, which sits on top of a wall to wall light brown rug.

The room is decorated by a number of wall paintings and artworks, as well as a huge indoor tree that is placed right next to the sofa and door heading to the swimming pool.

The same set up and decor is seen in another living room of the house which also has brown sofas, a brown wooden coffee table, a giant painting that sits just above the table situated against the wall, and a built-in fireplace which brings the room together.

The kitchen follows through with the theme of white walls seen throughout the house.

The wall on the side of the stove, however, has been painted black to compliment the finer details of the kitchen.

The kitchen has two floating islands which are finished with pitch black counter tops which compliment the cupboards throughout the kitchen which are white, with black handles.

Travis’ bathroom has a grey and white oval shaped bathtub that has been situated right in front of the window, which shows the long and plush plants and trees in the backyard.

The father-of-three’s walk in closet has a light brown wooden floor, a big square mirror right above the dressing table, as well as white wardrobes to keep in theme of the other rooms in the home.

The backyard of the home is carpeted with lush green grass, and has many healthy, and stunning plants and trees which give the home a peaceful and serene vibe.

Here are some pictures from Travis Barker’s luxurious tranquil home:

Kourtney and Travis in the stunning Calabasas home. Picture: Architectural Digest

White themed kitchen with a floating island. Picture: Architectural Digest