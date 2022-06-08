Miss SA titleholder Zozibini Tunzi mistaken for Netherlands model

Lerato Maimela

A Vogue Netherlands magazine cover has gone viral on Twitter after people from South Africa mistook one of the models on the cover for South African model and Miss South Africa 2019 titleholder, Zozibini Tunzi.

The glamorous photograph was taken for the cover of Vogue Netherlands magazine for their May 2022 issue, and it features models Nella Ngingo and Arantxa Oosterwolde who are romantic partners.

Nella is dressed in a red frilly dress, while her partner Arantxa is wearing the same type of dress, but in blue. The photograph sees the pair admiring one another and heading in for a kiss, while only giving the photographer their side profiles.

Taking to social media in April, Vogue Netherlands shared the magazine cover, explaining that Nella and Arantxa were used on the cover to celebrate wedding season with the Vogue wedding issue.

“Wedding season is upon us, and so is the release of Vogue‘s Wedding Issue. Lovers @nellaroz and @arantxaoosterwolde cover themselves in colourful tulle for the cover shoot,” said the publication.

Since then, the cover went viral on Twitter on Tuesday evening after South African tweeps mistook Nella for their favourite former Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi.

Ngingo’s side profile strikes a remarkable resemblance to Tunzi as the two models are both dark skinned, they both have short hair, a big and beautiful smile, as well as the same shaped-nose.

Although many people were convinced that the Miss SA 2019 titleholder had graced the cover of Vogue Netherlands, and come out as a member of the LGBTQI+ community during pride month, a few knew that the cover girl could not be Zozi because of the many arm tattoos which are visible on the model on the cover.

Here is what tweeps had to say about the magazine cover:

For a second I thought that's Zozi https://t.co/TsmTyJXP39— ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@Pedi_Gent) June 8, 2022

really thought that was Zozi Tunzi ???????? https://t.co/hbpYaBWVoS— city of florence (@movewiththeflo) June 8, 2022

I had to look twice to see it's not Zozi! https://t.co/0nxo4x6jF2— Rose???? (@rose_whyt) June 8, 2022

Zozi coming out is a big win this Pride Month. Talk about Cementing yourself. ????️‍????



Even if she came out of a car. It’s huge— Mnuz. Kaula ???? (@TKay_Kaula) June 8, 2022

Zozi on the cover of Vogue!? And married!? https://t.co/65YFZHSQRt— N ????????‍♀️ (@_nossan) June 8, 2022

Really thought Zozi went and got tattoos https://t.co/MVL5TOulSG— ???? (@Lebz_Maluks) June 8, 2022

Woooaw, did I not scream and celebrate uba Zozi got married mntaka bawo. https://t.co/RBLS8Z8kXB— Aphiwe M❤ (@MaNcilashe_) June 8, 2022

This looks so much Zozi. Incredibly so. It’s such a beautiful shot and I thought to myself; what an incredible way to celebrate Pride ????



Knowing the beautiful soul she is; I think she would have done it! I truly believe so ????



I am completely in love with this image ???? https://t.co/ZdzzUGzZGT— M M A M O H U M I ????✨???? (@GaMorolong) June 8, 2022

Please tell me when did Zozi get all those tattoos???????????????, oh and happy pride month Queen❤ https://t.co/7mCaVh3Ovq— Certified Cover Boy (@Kamo_traviss) June 8, 2022