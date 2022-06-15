Nota attacks Sol Phenduka for getting another job

Kaunda Selisho

Since finding out that broadcaster Sol Phenduka had scored a gig at Kaya FM alongside Dineo Ranaka, many have been wondering about what this means for his role at the popular Podcast & Chill show, which he co-hosts with Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukhwevo.

Before even confirming what his new job meant for his old one, music industry veteran and controversial pop culture commentator Nota Baloyi took to Twitter to lambaste Sol.

“Always knew @Solphendukaa was a sellout… I warned MacG that he’ll entertain radio offers & soon he’ll choose between us chillers that saved his broadcasting career & the corporations that want to kill the podcast platform. Stupid choice but congrats to @dineoranaka! #SolDOut,” tweeted Nota.

“Let’s not forget that it was Sol who caused Old Mutual to throw the Podcast under the bus. The man cost the podcast millions in advertising, but MacG was too loyal to Sol to see that the man was just using Podcast & Chill to get himself back on radio. Well done you fooled us all!” he added.

They’ll call you family & then stab you in the back for minimum payment… We can’t build solid black businesses because dudes don’t know how to play their roles. You can’t have your cake & eat it Sol. MacG might as well fire him now to save himself & all the chillers the trouble.— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 15, 2022

A salary could never make me do anything. I turned down R150k a month because my integrity is not for sale. Can’t expect other people to have the same standards as me… Honestly I’ve learnt that this industry is full of spineless people. Sol Phenduka is one of them, beyond doubt!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 15, 2022

Sol’s move was announced late on Tuesday evening, as Kaya FM listeners await to hear what will happen to station favourites Thomas Msengana and Skhumba.

Speaking of Thomas and Skhumba, MacG and Sol spoke about the drama pertaining to the two and MacG asked Sol who he thinks should replace them, wo which he answered coyly, knowing what was coming.

Addressing Sol directly, Nota publicly questioned whether or not he should invite him to a Twitter Space (a live audio broadcast) to question him about his decision.



“You late. @MusaKhawula already has a space running right now and it’s well balanced with Objective voices like @GodPenuel making contributions. The discourse on there has decorum. You’ve called me names and insulted me on the TL all morning and you think you’ll summon me? No,” responded Sol.

Another Kaya FM host, Sizwe Dhlomo, weighed in on the conversation, adding “Mac doesn’t even give a sh!t about all this…”

“We are here laughing,” tweeted Sol in response to Sizwe.