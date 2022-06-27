WATCH: Prince Charles in hot water over accepting 1 million euros in cash

Citizen Reporter

Prince Charles is in hot water after accepting a suitcase filled with 1 million euros in cash from former Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

The Sunday Times recently reported that the suitcase was one of the three donations which Prince Charles has received in cash between 2011 and 2015 from Al Thani, and that the amount which the prince has received in total is around 3 million euros.

In an official statement from Clarence House, it was said that the cash donations which were given to the Prince of Wales were handed over immediately to one of his charities which aims to “transform lives and build sustainable communities” through awarding grants.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Camilla addicted to Wordle, Harry and Meghan may be cut off by royal family

“Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the Prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed,” said Clarence House in a statement.

The statement also made it clear that the charity’s auditors had signed off on the donations, and that there was no failure of governance throughout the process.

“Our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit. There was no failure of governance,” said the statement.

According to The Sunday Times, the first cash donation was given to the prince in carrier bags bought from the upmarket London department store, Fortnum & Mason.

The second donation was apparently passed on to Prince Charles in a duffel bag during during a one-on-one meeting which was held at Clarence House in 2015, according to The Sunday Times.

The royal family’s guidelines do permit members to accept a cheque as a patron of, or on behalf of, a charity with which they are associated.

*Compiled by Lerato Maimela.