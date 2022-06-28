‘Siya is carrying this whole thing’: The Kolisis latest dance moves roasted by fans

Xanet Scheepers

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi have become known for sharing their ‘dance skills’ on social media, much to their fans’ amusement.

During a recent getaway with Siya’s teammate Cheslin Kolbe and his wife Layla, Rachel and Siya, who never back down from a challenge, attempted the viral My Money Don’t Jiggle TikTok challenge, to the kid’s utmost dismay.

The two families spent the weekend at Angala Boutique Hotel in Franschhoek, Western Cape. Cheslin is back in South Africa for the Springboks’ three tests against Wales, the first match taking place on Saturday, 2 July in Pretoria at Loftus Versfeld.

ALSO SEE: Boks look forward to having crowd behind them at Loftus

In the short video, the Kolbe and Kolisi families can be seen standing in a line next to each other across a pond.

Siya kicks off the routine by counting to three before the group start clapping hands, singing and moving their bodies in no apparent choreographed moves.

Rachel and Siya are dancing their hearts out, with Cheslin swaying along holding his youngest, and Layla also sways along to the beat.

In the beginning, the teenagers look pretty keen to join the challenge until the grown-ups start singing and jiggling their hips at which point the kids look mortified. Rachel and Siya’s youngest, Keziah, is having none of it and refuses to lift her head to look at the camera or allow her mom to pull her arm up in the air to join the dance challenge.

Watch the Kolisi’s latest dance moves in the video below:

Fans flocked to the comments sections to express their amusement at the Kolisi’s latest antics.

“Please explain Rachel’s moves, …got to love the passion,” commented Instagram user @ larajaco1.

“The teenagers are embarrassed,” commented @nono87651.

“uSiya is carrying this whole thing,” said @thehill_life.

“Liphelo and Liyema we about to to go all in until they saw how wrong everyone else was getting it,” commented @nurahslamang.

NOW READ: Royal news: Queen in Scotland for Holyrood week, Meghan nicknames herself ‘pwife’