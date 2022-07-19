FYN Restaurant in Cape Town ranked among World’s 50 Best

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 has ranked a South African restaurant highly, once again.

The prestigious culinary awards announced the winners on Monday and many of the top 50 restaurants were in Europe, Asia, South America and North America.

However, FYN Restaurant in the Western Cape ranked at number 37.

This is the highest entry for the South African restaurant. Last year, FYN Restaurant was placed at number 92.

The list is chosen by an Academy made up of 1 080 leading restaurant critics, chefs, restaurateurs and gourmets from 27 regions globally. This year, 24 countries in five continents and 12 brand-new entries made it into the top 50.

FYN Restaurant broke into the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for the first time as they also picked up The Best Restaurant in Africa award.

The judges said FYN Restaurant has produce from the best farms and fisheries in South Africa, with a strong Japanese influence on their menu.

Advising future visitors to “try the guineafowl tsukune and the cabbage and daikon maki with ponzu gel”.

FYN Restaurant thanked the World’s 50s Best for the “incredible news”, as the relatively new restaurant, which opened three years ago, has already been ranked so highly.

The World Bests unveiled their 51-100 best restaurants list two weeks ago. This is where a second local entrant was placed, the top restaurant La Colombe in Cape Town. Last year, they were ranked at number 81 and jumped 25 spots to number 56 in 2022.

“We are thrilled to be ranked among the world’s best. Thank you, not only to the judges but to every diner who has visited and supported us over the past year – we’ll be raising a glass to all of you this evening!” La Colombe wrote on Instagram.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 named Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the best restaurant in the world.