‘We miss you’ – Fans wish late Riky Rick a happy heavenly birthday

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The late beloved rapper Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, would have turned 35 on 20 July and many have take to social media to pay tribute to the industry game changer.

The news of Ricky’s suicide on 23 February 2022 rocked the country and the industry to its core.

In honour of his birthday, the Legend Barbershop group relaunched Riky Rick’s Waterfall Corner branch, officially reopening today.

In celebration of the relaunch, the first 35 customers to register at the store received a fresh free cut. The customers were requested to bring a blanket or two to donate to a local orphanage.

The hip-hop fraternity, colleagues, friends and fans wished Riky Rick a happy heavenly birthday, including the likes of Slikour, media personality Lesego Tlhabi – also known as Coconut Kelz, and Moozlie.

Fans also flocked to the Boss Zonke’s last Instagram post with happy birthday messages.

Picture: Screengrab

Happy heavenly birthday Rikhado 'Riky Rick' Makhado ❤️????. The entertainment industry misses your presence.. Continue Resting in Peace. pic.twitter.com/4Rxieh3Eoo— Slikour OnLife (@slikouron) July 20, 2022

Happy birthday Makhado

Riky Rick Makaveli in the wheelchair ???????? pic.twitter.com/VpmSISWHFv— NSIZWA (@Siya_Ndlovu01) July 20, 2022

HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY RIKY RICK❤️YOU ARE MISSED AND WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU… ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/UmZdQ4g1hB— The Unwanted Niiqqv (@UnwantedNiqqv) July 20, 2022

You may have left us but it doesn't mean that we can't celebrate your life and the memories we have.



Happy birthday.



Continue resting in perfect peace, Riky Rick.

???????????????? pic.twitter.com/654Q2zikSx— Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) July 20, 2022

The musician’s legacy is in good hands, with his wife Bianca Naidoo at the helm of some of the projects he left behind, such as Cotton Fest and the barbershop. Bianca said it was the right time to relaunch the barbershop on his birthday as this business meant so much to him.

In April, Cotton Fest came back with a bang with renewed purpose, as the founder wanted the festival to celebrate local Hip Hop, with a music line-up of the young and old including the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Amapiano artists.

ALSO READ: Cotton Fest 2022: Riky Rick’s legacy is in good hands

Riky made it a key point in his career to push youth agendas and their businesses. This was seen in his music when he worked with the likes of Uncle Waffles and Uncle Vinny.

Bianca reflected on one of her late husband’s tweets earlier this year, in which he called on people to continue believing in the youth and giving them opportunities.

She says Riky Rick saw huge potential in young people and constantly found ways to elevate them.