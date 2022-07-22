Tyra Banks fat-shamed by former America’s Next Top Model contestant

Kaunda Selisho

For many young people around the world, the reality competition show America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) once held a special place in their hearts for years, but in the years since it came to an end, many have come to view the show, and it’s creator Tyra Banks, through a different lens.

Fans who have since grown and learned new things pointed out how toxic they believe the show, its challenges and Tyra’s conduct on the show was.



This was coupled with first-hand accounts from former contestants of the show about what they went through and just how bad things were behind the scenes of the show.



Most recently, yet another past contestant Rachel Hargrove, posted an image taken of Tyra while she was out and about, and captioned it; “Hey @Tyrabanks remember when you called me a plus size model when I was a size 2?”



Hargrove’s comment sparked a debate on body-shaming, whether or not Tyra deserved the vitriol, and whether or not her approach was the right way to counteract whatever she may have been subjected to by Tyra while competing in ANTM.

????????No, she deserves to be fetched. I’ve never seen Tyra take accountability for the damage she’s caused those girls. She was down right mean.— Nompumelelo (@mpumaxx_) July 22, 2022

No… take accountability…. — Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) July 21, 2022

These are the types of grudges I hold https://t.co/M1B78mJSoa— Dulcé (@hlulanimanyike) July 22, 2022

This how I hold a grudge! https://t.co/9PihRhbVHx— Kgomotso Neo Khunou (@KNKhunou) July 22, 2022

But Tyra is now a retired super model enjoying motherhood. She can be any weight she wants to be so this isn't the clapback you think it is. ????



Also, after all these years you're still mad that Tyra told you the weight standard in the toxic industry you wanted to be part of? ???? https://t.co/wdhDlhNFkO— Ms Mathebula ???? (@Refilwee_) July 22, 2022

Body shaming someone back isn't the check mate move you people think it is. https://t.co/JpzjUL3vmk— Fake Humanitarian Heaux (@obakheubuhle) July 22, 2022

Hargrove, who now works as a chef, was briefly part of the show back in 2005, 17 years ago.

When challenged about her approach, she dug in her heels and demanded that Tyra take accountability. Tyra does not seem to have a Twitter account and has not yet responded to the comments about her weight.

64 followers… that's all you got?

Ha…— Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) July 21, 2022

According to Hargrove’s online profile, she now works as a cosmopolitan yacht chef and became famous after starring on the E! reality show Below Deck.

