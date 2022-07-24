Elon Musk’s dad claims he’s being ‘head hunted’ for his sperm

Citizen Reporter

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk might be on a mission to build his own ‘colony’, but the father of ten will need to watch out for his own dad, whose sperm is reportedly in high demand among South American Women.

The 76-year-old Errol Musk, a retired engineer and property developer who currently resides in Langebaan in the Western Cape, told The Sun that he has been offered the chance to donate his sperm by an unnamed South American company.

The Musk men are most certainly very fertile as Elon has fathered eleven children (one passed away shortly after birth). The latest additions to Elon’s family, twins with an executive at one of his companies, came as a bit of a shock as the babies who were reportedly born in November, arrived just weeks before the 51-year-old and music artist Grimes had their second child via surrogate.

Elon and Grimes named their second baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — although the parents will mostly call her Y.

Errol who has fathered at least seven children to three different women, including having had two kids with his 34-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhuit, told The Sun in a separate interview two weeks ago that there are about six additional women right now claiming that their child is his. While the grandpa of ten brushed the claims off as opportunistic, he did say it’s not impossible as he went out with a different woman every night for a period in Johannesburg in the 80’s.

While the company seems to be desperate for Errol’s swimmers, they haven’t offered him hard cash for his genius genes that fathered the richest man in the world. Errol claims, however, that first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation is on the table should he accept the offer.

