Springbok player Frans Malherbe is engaged

Lethabo Malatsi

Congratulations are in order for South African rugby player Frans Malherbe who recently got engaged to his girlfriend Ingrid van Huyssteen.

Ingrid took to her personal Instagram account two days ago to share her engagement news with her followers. She captioned the post: “Yay! Ek kry ‘n beer forever. You go girl.” [Yay! I get a bear forever. You go girl].

Malherbe’s fiancée works at Lark Haus as a creative account manager, according to a 2020 article by Briefly.

The comment section of her post was filled with congratulatory messages by friends and family, including fellow WAGS (wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen), Rachel Kolisi – who is married to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi – and Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla Kolbe.

“Oh Yaaaay!! It is your ring. Congratulations guys!! Best best news,” Rachel said.

“Yes girl, die beste news! (the best news)” Layla exclaimed.

The 31-year-old Stormers tighthead prop has not yet shared the news on his own social media platforms.

Instagram screenshot

Who is Frans Malherbe?

The Bredasdorp-born Frans Malherbe is a professional rugby player. He plays as a tighthead prop for the South Africa national team (Springboks) and the Stormers in Super Rugby.

He kicked off his rugby career in 2007 playing for the Western Province – a South African professional rugby union team based in Cape Town.

In 2011, Malherbe made both his senior Western Province and Stormers debuts.

Malherbe was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He scored his first Test try off the bench on the final Bok pool match against Canada.

