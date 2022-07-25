Thembi Seete marks the first anniversary of her mother’s passing

Kaunda Selisho

Idols SA judge Thembi Seete ended her week on a sombre note last week, as she marked the first anniversary of her mother’s passing.

She took to Instagram to share a few memories of her time with her mom and captioned the post with her thoughts.



“Today marks exactly a year since my mum‘s passing. Time goes by quickly. It still feels like it happened yesterday. Even though my most profound sadness of losing her, I’m grateful that I got to spend time with my mother,” wrote Thembi.

“We stayed together from the beginning until the last day. I’m thankful for the prayers, the teachings, and the love. All That I am today, she prayed for me and believed in me, guys. I shared everything with her; my most profound thoughts, my fears, my achievements, and my dreams,” she added.

Thembi, who also stars in the Mzansi magic hit show Gomora revealed that she wrote the message while crying and wearing one of her mom’s gowns. She said that wearing the gown made her feel as though she was feeling her late mother’s warm hug.

“Mom, I hope you’re okay and getting everything you need. Know that I love you, and we miss you so much,” concluded the star.

She lost her mother last July, around the same time that Shona Ferguson died and had to mourn both losses as she counted Shona and his wife, Connie, among her close friends.

Thembi Seete’s career kicked off as part of music group Boom Shaka. She went on to pen a few solo hits before transitioning into a career as an award-winning actress.



She has starred in films such as Tell Me Sweet Something, Gomora and Kings of Joburg.



In addition to currently playing the role of the beloved Gladys on Gomora, the mother of one has just begun finding her feet as a judge on reality talent search, Idols SA.

