Tributes pour in for Crown Gospel Music Awards founding member Sipho Kaleni

The South African gospel music industry has suffered a great loss as it was announced that one of the founding members of the Crown Gospel Music Awards has passed away.

On Monday morning, the Crown Gospel Music Awards announced through a Facebook post that a member of their own, Pastor Sipho Kaleni has passed away.

“The World Gospel Powerhouse, is saddened to confirm the passing away of one of the founding EXCO members of the Crowns Gospel Music Awards, Sipho Kaleni,” said the organisation.

The statement further revealed that Kaleni has been unwell since May this year, and that although he was showing signs of recovery and improvement for the past few weeks, he sadly lost the battle with his illness on Monday morning.

“Kaleni, a gifted minister of the word, a musician, renowned MC, radio presenter and committed member of the SDA church has been unwell since about May this year and even though he showed signs of improvement over the past couple of weeks, he sadly lost the battle during the early hours of this morning on 1 August 2022,” the statement read.

The 46-year-old musician was an extraordinary individual, and made a remarkable influence in the gospel music industry.

Not only was he the spokesperson for The World Gospel Powerhouse, but he also played a huge role in the planning and production of the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Kaleni was also a renown MC for many concerts and gospel music recording. He worked with the likes of Mabongi, Lebo Sekgobela, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Spirit of Praise and many more.

Sipho was also a great influence in the radio industry, and served as the radio station manager at Adventist World Radio.

Here are some tributes that have poured in since the news of his passing:

I am hurt and heartbroken. He was a great boss… he inspired me to lead…he influenced me… he trusted me with the breakfast show… he pushed me and today I’m flying. You will be missed Bhut’Sipho. #SiphoKaleni #IamSK #IamInfluence https://t.co/Aqjb6p5UDa— Zanele (@Zanele_Zamaa) August 1, 2022

Still pinching myself… no one makes me laugh until I cry, whether its a Church or Awards your jokes were the funniest. May GOD cover & protect your beautiful wife and family. Heaven is in stitches right now???? RIP MOG, @siphokaleni???? pic.twitter.com/Wum1TQ9lqu— New Dimensiona Mag (@NewDimensionMag) August 1, 2022

Today is a sad day as our close friend Sipho Kaleni has passed. We are praying for his family to have strength in this difficult time. Sipho will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/paP4jmZJDA— Spirit Of Praise (@1SpiritOfPraise) August 1, 2022

Dark cloud has fallen upon South African Gospel Music Industry

It's so sad to wake up to such heartbreaking news that Pastor Sipho Kaleni has passed on

Condolences to his family, relatives,SDA Church members, friends and Gospel Music Fraternity at large. pic.twitter.com/OZyLADi8mO— Loyal_GospelMusicFan (@LeraRoyal) August 1, 2022

It is sad and painful, but may your soul rest in peace Sipho Kaleni ????️????️????️ #RIPSiphoKaleni pic.twitter.com/OzVPQSIpY0— Say No To Vaccine ????????❌ (@Sende_lomlungu) August 1, 2022

It is a sad loss for the South African Gospel Industry as we learn of the passing of Musician and Radio Presenter @SiphoKaleni. We send our condolences to his loved ones, may his soul rest in Peace. ????️ pic.twitter.com/ydJIgczv7u— Genesis Magazine (@MagazineGenesis) August 1, 2022

I just found out that #siphokaleni has passed away????. It was an honor to know you and have worked with you in the past. Rest well my brother. Condolences to your family pic.twitter.com/swakcprhtZ— Marcia Soul (@IamMarciaSoul) August 1, 2022