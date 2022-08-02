Tributes pour in for Crown Gospel Music Awards founding member Sipho Kaleni

The South African gospel music industry has suffered a great loss as it was announced that one of the founding members of the Crown Gospel Music Awards has passed away.
On Monday morning, the Crown Gospel Music Awards announced through a Facebook post that a member of their own, Pastor Sipho Kaleni has passed away.
“The World Gospel Powerhouse, is saddened to confirm the passing away of one of the founding EXCO members of the Crowns Gospel Music Awards, Sipho Kaleni,” said the organisation.
The statement further revealed that Kaleni has been unwell since May this year, and that although he was showing signs of recovery and improvement for the past few weeks, he sadly lost the battle with his illness on Monday morning.
“Kaleni, a gifted minister of the word, a musician, renowned MC, radio presenter and committed member of the SDA church has been unwell since about May this year and even though he showed signs of improvement over the past couple of weeks, he sadly lost the battle during the early hours of this morning on 1 August 2022,” the statement read.
The 46-year-old musician was an extraordinary individual, and made a remarkable influence in the gospel music industry.
Not only was he the spokesperson for The World Gospel Powerhouse, but he also played a huge role in the planning and production of the Crown Gospel Music Awards.
Kaleni was also a renown MC for many concerts and gospel music recording. He worked with the likes of Mabongi, Lebo Sekgobela, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Spirit of Praise and many more.
Sipho was also a great influence in the radio industry, and served as the radio station manager at Adventist World Radio.