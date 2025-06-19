SA Gen Z’s love for new-age Maskandi and Americans’ craze over Amazayoni music

Americans have discovered South African gospel music, particularly that of Amazayoni, and are going wild over it.

Data by Spotify has revealed that Gen Zs, who were born between 1997 and 2012, have led the charge in the resurgence of traditional music Maskandi in the last two years. Picture: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

New data released by music streaming platform Spotify has revealed that Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, has led the charge in the resurgence of traditional music, Maskandi, over the last two years.

“We’re proud to support a new era of Maskandi artists and fans who are redefining what it means to be proudly Zulu in a global music world,” said Head of Music, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Maskandi music is isiZulu folk music that sometimes incorporates Western influences, such as electronic beats. However, at the core of the Maskandi sound are the guitar riffs and, occasionally, the concertina sound that guide the tune.

ALSO READ: Maskandi singer to celebrate ‘Van Damme’ success with party in KZN

Maskandi transformation

Spotify’s data reveals that the genre is undergoing a transformation led by Gen Z artists who are blending the once-traditional sound with Amapiano, gospel, and hip-hop.

The Bhinca Nation playlist has been the go-to destination for contemporary Maskandi music, growing more than 3,000% since 2022 and now averaging over 2 million streams each month, according to the streaming platform.

Maskandi has generally been a genre consumed by the older generation, with its biggest audience being in KwaZulu-Natal. Once every few years, a song emerges that transcends ethnic lines and stereotypes to have a national impact.

Mroza’s 2017 hit song Van Damme, or most recently Paris, by Mthandeni SK and Lwah Ndlunkulu, has had a definite impact beyond KZN.

Artists that have benefited from this surge include Sminofu, whose listeners have jumped by 258% on Spotify since 2023.

The biggest beneficiary has been Umafikizolo, who only has one album on Spotify, released in 2014. However, through being included in the Bhinca Nation playlist, he has seen a 897% surge in his streams.

ALSO READ: Thandiswa Mazwai says she would’ve accepted invite to national dialogue had Ramaphosa sent it

Americans’ craze over Amazayoni music

Americans have discovered South African gospel music, particularly that of Amazayoni, and are going wild over it.

In one video on TikTok, an African American woman said she felt a connection to South African music genre. “It’s something about it that literally touches my spirit,” said US TikToker under the name Make That Magic.

Amazayoni is a term used to describe a religious sect of one of South Africa’s biggest traditional Christian churches.

The term is also used to describe a music genre, essentially the style of worship and singing one would find inside the church.

The singing style is very similar to Isicathamiya, where no instruments are used, just the human singing voice. The primary difference between Isicathamiya and Amazayoni music is that the latter is primarily based on religion.

Another US content creator posted a video of himself dancing to the music of the Amazayoni gospel group Umthombo Wokuphila Ministries.

NOW READ: DJ Doowap takes SA street culture to Germany and France