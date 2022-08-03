WATCH: Leona Lewis welcomes first child

Citizen Reporter

Fans of British singer, songwriter, actress, model and activist Leona Lewis are ecstatic for the singer who recently welcomed her first child with her husband Dennis Jauch.

The Bleeding Love singer revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she and Dennis had become parents to a baby daughter named Carmel Allegra on 22 July.

“And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22,” wrote Leona under a close-up snap of her holding the baby.

She also shared the image on her Instagram Stories and added a white heart emoji followed by “Carmel 22.7.22.”

The X Factor U.K. winner received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Jessie J, Keri Hilson and Michelle Visage.

The 37-year-old confirmed reports suggesting that she was pregnant back in March by showing off her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging black dress.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” she captioned it.

Leona and Dennis, a dancer and choreographer, got married in 2019 after nine years of dating.

She achieved national recognition when she won the third season of The X Factor in 2006, winning a £1 million (R20 million) recording contract with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music.

Leona Lewis’ winner’s single, a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s A Moment Like This, peaked at number one for four weeks on the UK Singles Chart and broke a world record by reaching 50,000 digital downloads within 30 minutes.

According to her record company, as of 2021, Lewis has sold over 35 million records worldwide.

