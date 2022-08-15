Fans slam ‘arrogant’ DJ Zinhle for response to bad Hair Majesty review

Kaunda Selisho

Over the weekend, DJ Zinhle’s wig business, Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, found itself trending for all the wrong reasons when a TikTok creator gave her business a 0 out of 10 rating.

The DJ responded to the review on Sunday afternoon, in a tweet that reads as follows; “This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review… Just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I can’t help you guys.”

The tone of her response annoyed Twitter users who battered her in the replies to her tweet.

Hai Zinhle, sit down and humble yourself!The least you could have done was apologize, give the customer the quality she deserved and moved on… This arrogance is disgusting for black excellence I must say. NB: QUALITY OVER QUANTITY — Chosen.one (@Bophelo54851162) August 14, 2022

“It’s not [a] bad review but a bad product… Read between the lines,” responded @siphoJay1.

“The way you guys are so arrogant and never listen to customers the same people that bring business is so sad. This is the very same reason why people don’t support black excellence… Just try to be humble, we use our hard-earned money [and] expect quality,” said @MhlengiNombeko.

Do you know Portia M? Do you know how much negative press she got from her products? Never once has she responded arrogantly ever. Even Lekau was bashed for his shoes at some point,never seen such a response from him— bubbles (@Bubbl3s_N) August 14, 2022

No the first time for your businesses. Jewelry and hair, people have been complaining about your quality sisi. Humble yourself, Akho need yale attitude yhoooooo!— Lindelwa Goliath (@Miss__Linch) August 14, 2022

DJ Zinhle’s tweet was posted in response to Tik Tokker Thulisile Lushaba who recently ordered a wig from DJ Zinhle’s Hair Majesty brand and gave an honest review about the 16-inch wig unit which set her back R3,170.

In one of her videos, she stated that she had ordered a customised and bleached unit but that the customisation was not done to her liking.

TikTok creator Thulisile Lushaba reviews DJ Zinhle’s Hair Majesty wig. Picture: Screenshot

She then gave feedback about how the brand could improve the experience for shoppers in future. One of her suggestions included listing the weight of their wig units in the description on the Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle website.

Lushaba made this suggestion after sharing her disappointment with how thin the hair was.

“If I had known the wig was so thin, this, I’m not even sure it’s 100g. Like, on the DJ Zinhle website, the Hair Majesty [website] they need to specify that the hair is 100g, 100% density, 180% density, 200 [percent] density. They need to tell us the density of the wig so that we know exactly what we are purchasing.

“If it’s already thin at a short length, how thin will it be for a twenty-something inch?

“I actually rate them a 0/10. I was generous in the video. What a waste of money,” she wrote in a comment under her second video.

The DJ, entrepreneur and reality star launched Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle about a year ago, around the same time that she announced her pregnancy and launched her reality show, The Unexpected.

The tagline for the business is currently “Only the highest quality Peruvian and Brazilian hair!”

The Tik Tokker tagged DJ Zinhle in her videos and stated that she sent them emails with her thoughts, but did not clarify whether or not she had received a response from the brand as of Sunday morning.

