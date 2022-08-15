Kaunda Selisho

Reality star Faith Nketsi recently added the title of wife to her growing list of descriptors and she is set to add one more after becoming a mother for the first time.

After vehemently denying rumours that she was expecting earlier this year, the reality star has confirmed that she recently gave birth. She made the announcement on the same day that the new season of her reality show is set to air.

She began by posting a picture on her Instagram feed of her cradling her belly while wearing a wet, white strategically placed sheet.

“These past [nine] months have been nothing but amazing. I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys. To my husband I love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful baby; Love is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you,” wrote Faith in her caption.

Faith Nketsi announces that she recently had a baby. Picture: Instagram

She then shared an image on her Instagram stories of herself cuddling her newborn baby with the word “love” spelt in capital letters across her face.

“Thank you God. I’ll forever protect our baby if it’s the last thing I do,” added Faith.

Celebrities and influencers like Nadia Nakai, Thuli Phongolo, Londie London, Blue Mbombo and Bontle Modiselle all congratulated Faith on the new addition to her life.

Faith denies being pregnant

In April this year, just four months prior to her pregnancy confirmation, she quickly shut down rumours after media reports suggested she was expecting.

The reports came just a week after her traditional wedding to Nzuzo Njilo (son of the former mayor of Msunduzi Municipality Themba Njilo) wherein City Press claimed that the Have Faith star was pregnant and decided to keep things “under wraps” at the time.

Faith Nketsi and her husband Nzuzo Njilo. Picture: Twitter

“She says that she will reveal her pregnancy as time goes on, the same way she has done with everything, including her lobola and wedding. She will reveal her baby bump as time goes on,” an anonymous friend was quoted as saying in the article.

“Can you guys please stop with the pregnancy rumours? I am not pregnant. I am not planning to be pregnant any time soon,” said Faith in a video she shared in response to the article showing off her flat stomach to debunk the claims that she was pregnant.

Faith Nketsi she is beautiful she confess that she is not pregnant pic.twitter.com/XsEDvvviKN— MOONLIGHT (@ISamadula) April 18, 2022

Her manager, Andzelo Tivani also denied the pregnancy rumours to City Press.

“Just like anybody else, they would love to have a baby but then it is not happening now. She is not pregnant. She is off social media, yes, but she is not pregnant. People are just assuming that she would rather get married because she is pregnant, but they have been planning to get married for a very long time.”