‘I’m dying. I don’t want to die’ – Zoleka Mandela after another cancer diagnosis

Lerato Maimela

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Zoleka Mandela, is faced with another life threatening health scare as she has been diagnosed with cancer once again.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Mandela said that she has been suffering from back pains for over a month now, and when she decided to consult her doctor and check what the problem might be, she found out that the pain she has been feeling is due to a pathological fracture and swelling that is caused by cancer.

“I’ve had a sore back for more than a month now, and recently consulted with my GP when I could no longer tolerate the excruciating pain in my left rib. I went for an x-ray of my chest and rib a few days ago – I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer,” said Mandela.

The single mother also revealed that she was scheduled for a CT scan and bone scan for further examination to determine whether she may or may not have cancer in the remaining parts of her body.

She also explained that cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated nor can it be cured.

“My Medical Oncologist has scheduled me for a CT scan and bone scan, to determine whether I have cancer in the remaining parts of my body. From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated nor can it be cured. I have Bone Metastasis,” said Mandela.

Mandela ended off her post by expressing her fears for being diagnosed with cancer once again, as well as her fears for telling her children about the diagnosis and the possibility of her not coming out as a survivor this time around.

“I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now. What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not,” asked Zoleka Mandela.

The 42-year-old activist has had a long fight with cancer in the past. In 2012, she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time, and after having beat it with radiation and chemotherapy, she was later diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2016.

Earlier this year, Zoleka reflected on a post she shared on Facebook in 2017, where she announced that she had marked her very last session of her radiation treatments, and that she had survived breast cancer for the second time after completing 30 rounds of treatment.

In the caption of the post, she expressed how grateful she was to have been given another chance at life, and also said how grateful she was for all the people who contributed positively to her recovery.

“I am grateful for my health and all those who contributed positively to my recovery, to my strength and my sense of hope,” said Mandela.