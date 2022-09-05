Kanye denies he’s responsible for viral Kim Kardashian diarrhoea post

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The internet went into a frenzy over the weekend after a social media post that purported to be Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s where he claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian constantly has diarrhoea constantly.

Kanye West has persistently criticised the mother of his four children, her family members and friends on Instagram.

It was first thought that this was going to be Ye’s latest viral post when a meme that claimed his ex-wife Kim has “diarrhoea” frequently.

The post read: “Kim has diarrhoea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it.”

The Instagram post was quickly screenshot and sent around social media. However the musician and fashion designer has claimed it is fake.

Kanye West addresses a photoshopped Instagram post that went viral:



"This was not from me Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny" pic.twitter.com/IS7HqcBqZp— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 4, 2022

Ye’s sent out a statement denying the post was real on his Instagram account. He wrote: “This was not me. Someone copied my style and text and wrote something not funny, I know.”

Since his return to Instagram this week, the Hurricane rapper has taken aim at Kardashian’s failed relationship with now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, fellow rapper Kid Cudi, and a variety of Adidas executives.

The Adidas battle is due to his partnership with the sports brand for his Yeezy collection. Kanye is not on good terms with people he used to have close relations with.

However, his account hasn’t been all negative. He has also shown some love for his favourite artists. Ye shared that he loved Church Girl from Beyonce’s new album Renaissance, calling it his favourite.

He then called DJ Khaled’s rap song, God Did featuring Rick Ross and Jay Z amongst others the song of the year. God Did trended for a few days on Twitter, with many rap fans praising Jay Z for his four-minute-long verse.

Ye then made a bold claim that Essence by Wizkid featuring Tems was the “best song in the history of music to date.”